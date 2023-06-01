Padnell Infant School, in Padnell Avenue, was inspected on March 28 and 29 this year.

The report found that the school is a warm environment where young children can thrive and begin their education in the right way by having teachers who have ‘high expectations of them.’

The children are inquisitive and eager to learn and the school has a forest school where the pupils can learn about the importance of looking after the environment.

To further enhance studies, students have the opportunities to visit local sites including the Portchester Castle and the Seacity Museum as part of projects throughout the school.

The report said: ‘Leaders are very ambitious and want all pupils to achieve the best they can. All subject leaders prepare their subject curriculums with care and precision.

‘This enables teachers to be able to deliver a high-quality curriculum, that includes the key knowledge, skills and vocabulary pupils need to learn, leaders prepare their subject curriculums with care and precision.

‘There is strong provision for pupils with SEND, which parents recognise. Pupils with individual plans are set clear targets about what they need to achieve next. Some pupils with SEND can articulate how the daily support they receive helps them with their learning.’

The school had an inspection in 2013 in which it was rated good and it also had a short inspection in 2017 where the outcome was the same – they have been rated a good infant school since 2006 and continue to provide high standard education.

The report added: ‘Governors monitor and support the impact of the staff’s work with diligence. Leaders also keep a close eye on staff and pupils’ well-being. They do this to help everyone learn and

flourish.’