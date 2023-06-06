Westbourne Primary School has been rated good by Ofsted since 2012 – but the most recent inspection, which was published on May 24 this year has revealed improvements need to be made.

The report says the school is working towards a good rating on some criteria including personal development and early years provision but that the rest of the areas require improvement.

The report said: ‘Pupils are happy in this inclusive and caring school. They enjoy taking on leadership opportunities to help make a difference to school life. Leaders have high aspirations for pupils to achieve well. All pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), are given the support and encouragement they need to be successful.

‘However, leaders recognise that not all pupils are currently receiving the education that they deserve. Leaders know what they need to do to ensure that all pupils achieve as well as they should.’

The report outlines that children in the early years get off to a ‘strong start’ and they enjoy learning how to become independent individuals through various activities.

Staff are skilled at developing children’s language and children with SEND are well nurtured and supported by staff to ensure that they receive the best education possible.

The report added: ‘Pupils do not always behave as well as they should. Sometimes, pupils’ behaviour in class disrupts the learning of others. When this happens, teachers do not always act swiftly enough to challenge this behaviour.

‘Governors do not hold leaders to account well enough. They do not have a good enough understanding of what needs to be improved and how they will monitor this. All leaders recognise that the school is on an improvement journey. Leaders and governors are committed to working together to continue to improve the school.’