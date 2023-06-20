Nurseries in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Merritime Nursery in Gosport has achieved a good Ofsted report
Merritime Nursery, which is located in Military Road, has had a brilliant outcome in its Ofsted report which has found that it is working at a good level throughout.
The inspection took place on May 16 and it found that the nursery offers a warm environment for children to start their early education.
The report said: ‘Staff make sure that children are always actively engaged. Babies excitedly sing songs and rhymes in preparation for lunch. Pre-school children have freedom to
explore tasks independently.
‘Staff demonstrate activities well for children. For instance, staff play 'ready, steady, go' games with babies using funnels and jugs to focus their attention on the sound and movement of liquid.
‘Staff have a friendly and nurturing manner towards children. They demonstrate how to resolve any issues quickly. They speak in gentle and reassuring tones, helping children to communicate calmly with each other. This helps to reduce background noise levels throughout the nursery, which further supports children to hear each other's language as they play.’
There are a couple of area that the nursery needs to improve on in order to get it from a good to an outstanding setting – the report states that staff needs to improve the level of organisation of group activities so that children who are quieter are still heard.
It also says that there needs to be an improvement on the ‘staff deployment in the baby room during busy periods to ensure children are comfortable and ready for the next activity.’
The nursery overall is doing a good job to maintain a safe, secure and happy environment for young children to learn and thrive.
The report added: ‘The designated safeguarding lead shows a good understanding of the 'Prevent' duty and the responsibility to keep children safe from extremism and radicalisation.
‘They provide regular opportunities for staff to discuss any concerns or questions they might have. Staff who are working towards a childcare qualification feel well supported by their room leaders and by managers.’