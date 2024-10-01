Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils ‘shine brightly’ at a primary school which is ‘brimming with high aspirations’, Ofsted has found.

Ark Ayrton Primary Academy, in Portsmouth, has maintained its good Ofsted following a recent inspection which took place on July 10 and 11. The report found that ‘all pupils excel with their learning’ which is ‘due to the high quality of staff training and their professional development’.

The report said: “Reading and the development of pupils’ language and communication skills lie at the heart of the curriculum. From the start of school in early years, teaching staff promote and model high-quality conversation. In all subjects, pupils learn to use language precisely, incorporating subject-specific vocabulary with confidence when explaining their learning. Teachers are well trained in the delivery of the school’s phonics reading programme.

Ark Ayrton Primary Academy in Portsmouth, has received a good Ofsted.

“Pupils show exceptional levels of recall about their prior learning. Consistent use of a ‘do now’ approach addresses any previous misconceptions swiftly and prepares pupils successfully for what they will learn next. Pupils confidently apply their accumulated knowledge and skills within lessons and across the curriculum.”

Sophie Bennett-Acres, head of Ark Ayrton Primary Academy, said: “We are absolutely thrilled for the whole school community with our recent Section 8 Ofsted inspection. We feel our report recognised our continuous commitment to ensuring that all of our children achieve the very best and have a rich, broad and balanced curriculum, where there is something for everyone.

“Our dedication to ensuring the development of the whole child through our personal development curriculum, ensures that our children leave us well equipped for their future lives. We are so proud of our children, staff and parents and await a graded inspection within 12-18 months.”

The inspection also outlined that the school offers a ‘rich and extensive’ range of trips and other activities which helps children build experiences. Pupils also have the opportunity to form ‘links with their community’ and they celebrate local events. Leaders across the school and trust are ‘unrelenting in their high ambition for all pupils’ which can be seen in the investment made with the staff force at the school.

The safe guarding measures at the school are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping children safe.