Stubbington Lodge, a Good Manors Day Nursery, has received the top rating in its most recent Ofsted inspection - an improvement on the Good rating awarded to the nursery at its last review in 2017.

The report found that staff at Stubbington Lodge, which cares for 37 children and babies aged from zero to four, know all the young people ‘extremely well’ and use their knowledge about their interests to plan activities.

Inspectors praised the nursery’s ‘inclusive’ and ‘nurturing’ environment, noting that children are ‘extremely happy and confident’ and have access to ‘wonderful play opportunities’.

Children and staff celebrate the Outstanding rating.

The report also said that the youngsters are encouraged to develop their ‘self-esteem and confidence’ by learning to take ‘manageable risks’ in their play.

Staff were said to have an ‘exceptional understanding of child development’ and tailor their curriculum according to this, ‘challenging and extending’ the children’s learning while giving them ‘plenty of opportunities to practice skills’.

Parents were found to be ‘extremely positive’ about the care that their children receive, and Ofsted said that the support made available for children with special educational needs or disabilities is ‘exemplary’.

Rob Allman, business and operations manager at the nursery, said: ‘We are delighted that our recent Ofsted inspection saw us graded Outstanding.

‘We have worked very hard over the past few years to continually improve the nursery and our practice, and this outcome is the result of all of this hard work.