Ofsted inspections due to halt following new Inspector of Education, Children’s Services and Skills Sir Martyn Oliver
Sir Martyn Oliver has started his five year term as His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Education, Children’s Services and Skills and he has released a statement that promises parents that there will be improvements made to Ofsted following ‘scrutiny’ since the death of Ruth Perry. As part of his work, Ofsted inspections are going to be put on pause for a few weeks and a he will be turning his attention towards the Big Listen which will involve hearing from parents and professionals about the strengths and weaknesses that the governing body possesses.
In a statement today (January 2, 2024) Sir Martyn Oliver has confirmed that the routine school inspections for the spring term will begin later in January in a bid ‘to accommodate mental health awareness training for inspectors in the first week of term.’
Sir Martyn Oliver, Ofsted’s Chief Inspector, said:“I’m delighted and honoured to join Ofsted as His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Education, Children’s Services and Skills. And I would like to pay tribute to my predecessor, Amanda Spielman, for her tireless work in this role over the past 7 years.
“My full job title highlights the breadth of our work. We help raise standards for children and learners at every stage of their lives. But the public probably know us best for inspecting schools. Over the last year, since the tragic death of Ruth Perry, our inspections have come under great scrutiny. I’m determined that we learn from this to improve the way we work and respond fully to the coroner’s inquest, taking tangible actions to address the concerns raised. A lot has been done already, but a lot more can be done now – starting with a robust programme of mental health awareness training for all our inspectors. That begins next week and will become an integral part of how we train and develop our people.
"The materials we use and the changes we have already made, along with much more to come, will be made available for all to see. We are determined to bring about a fresh start in the New Year to inspire greater confidence in our work among parents and the sectors we inspect and regulate.”
The new chief inspector will also be focusing on the coroner’s inquest into the death of Ruth Perry, a head teacher who committed suicide following an Ofsted result. He will also be responding to the inquest in full in the coming weeks. Next week, Sir Martyn, will also begin initial training surrounding mental health awareness which will include training and support from Mental Health First Aid. There will also be a rolling programme which will train all inspectors and this training will then be published.
Daniel Kebede, General Secretary of the National Education Union, said: “Sir Martyn Oliver's announcement of a pause in school inspections signals that the Chief Inspector recognises that it is now time for Ofsted to listen to the voice of educators and their unions. The pause should be the start of a root and branch reform of school inspection.”