Ofsted ratings for 74 primary schools in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport, Waterlooville and Emsworth

By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th Jan 2024, 16:19 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 15:14 GMT
As the deadline for primary schools applications loom, we have put together a list of some of the Ofsted ratings for infant, junior and primary schools in the area.

Parents will have until January 15, 2025 to submit their applications for primary and junior schools for children either starting reception or year 3.

There are hundreds of schools in Portsmouth and its surrounding areas, all of which will have an Ofsted rating of outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate. If a school receives an inadequate or requires improvement Ofsted rating, they will be monitored to ensure that improvements are made.

To find an Ofsted report, click here.

For more information about how to apply for your child’s primary school, click here.

Here are 74 Ofsted ratings for primary schools in Hampshire:

Headteacher Mr Justin Bartlett with Heads of House. Castle Primary School, Portchester, has been rated as good in the latest Ofsted report in March 2024. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (030524-09)

2. Castle Primary School, Portchester

Headteacher Mr Justin Bartlett with Heads of House. Castle Primary School, Portchester, has been rated as good in the latest Ofsted report in March 2024. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (030524-09) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Stamshaw Junior School has received a good Ofsted following its recent inspection which was published on January 16, 2024. Pictured: Back left to right: Rob Jones (Headteacher), Frankey Simmonds, Demi Port, Aoife Staley, Ayu Temilade, Sid Pushman- Viner (head boy), Kofi Oppong, Sam Cantini (Deputy Head) Poppy Bray (Head girl) Seated: Lydia White, Franklin Roy, Buddy the school dog.

3. Stamshaw Junior School, Portsmouth

Stamshaw Junior School has received a good Ofsted following its recent inspection which was published on January 16, 2024. Pictured: Back left to right: Rob Jones (Headteacher), Frankey Simmonds, Demi Port, Aoife Staley, Ayu Temilade, Sid Pushman- Viner (head boy), Kofi Oppong, Sam Cantini (Deputy Head) Poppy Bray (Head girl) Seated: Lydia White, Franklin Roy, Buddy the school dog. Photo: Stamshaw Junior School

St Paul's Catholic Primary School received a rating of good by Ofsted in January 2024.

4. St Paul's Catholic Primary School, Paulsgrove

St Paul's Catholic Primary School received a rating of good by Ofsted in January 2024. Photo: Sarah Standing

