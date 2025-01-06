Parents will have until January 15, 2025 to submit their applications for primary and junior schools for children either starting reception or year 3.
There are hundreds of schools in Portsmouth and its surrounding areas, all of which will have an Ofsted rating of outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate. If a school receives an inadequate or requires improvement Ofsted rating, they will be monitored to ensure that improvements are made.
Here are 74 Ofsted ratings for primary schools in Hampshire:
1. Primary School Ofsteds
2. Castle Primary School, Portchester
Headteacher Mr Justin Bartlett with Heads of House. Castle Primary School, Portchester, has been rated as good in the latest Ofsted report in March 2024. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (030524-09) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
3. Stamshaw Junior School, Portsmouth
Stamshaw Junior School has received a good Ofsted following its recent inspection which was published on January 16, 2024. Pictured: Back left to right: Rob Jones (Headteacher), Frankey Simmonds, Demi Port, Aoife Staley, Ayu Temilade, Sid Pushman- Viner (head boy), Kofi Oppong, Sam Cantini (Deputy Head) Poppy Bray (Head girl) Seated: Lydia White, Franklin Roy, Buddy the school dog. Photo: Stamshaw Junior School
4. St Paul's Catholic Primary School, Paulsgrove
St Paul's Catholic Primary School received a rating of good by Ofsted in January 2024. Photo: Sarah Standing