Hampshire Schools: Everything you need to know about primary school application deadline
Every year, parents have to submit applications for their children who are due to start primary or junior school - and the deadline is quickly approaching.
When is the deadline?
The application is for children going into reception and year 3 in September 2025 and parents are advised to name more than one school in a bid to maximise the chances of being offered a place at a preferred school.
The official deadline for parents to complete and submit their Year R and Year 3 application forms is January 15, 2024.
How to apply?
Parents should submit their applications online through your local authority website. If you would like to submit a paper application, you will need to contact your local authority.
Application forms must then be taken to the local authority by the application deadline.
When will I find out if my child’s primary school ?
Parents will find out if they have secured their preferred primary school place for their child on April 16, 2025. The decision will be sent by the local council via email or letter.
What happens if I miss the application deadline?
If you miss the primary school application deadline, the application may not be considered until all of the other applications have been processed.
