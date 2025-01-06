Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Parents have just over a week to submit their application to secure a primary school place for their children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is the deadline?

The application is for children going into reception and year 3 in September 2025 and parents are advised to name more than one school in a bid to maximise the chances of being offered a place at a preferred school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deadline to apply for primary school places is approaching. | stock.adobe.com

The official deadline for parents to complete and submit their Year R and Year 3 application forms is January 15, 2024.

How to apply?

Parents should submit their applications online through your local authority website. If you would like to submit a paper application, you will need to contact your local authority.

Application forms must then be taken to the local authority by the application deadline.

When will I find out if my child’s primary school ?

Parents will find out if they have secured their preferred primary school place for their child on April 16, 2025. The decision will be sent by the local council via email or letter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What happens if I miss the application deadline?

If you miss the primary school application deadline, the application may not be considered until all of the other applications have been processed.