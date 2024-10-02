Applications for reception and year 3 will open on November 1 for Hampshire residents. It can be tricky to try and decide what school would be best for your child – but we have put together a list of 80 primary schools to make your life easier.

There are hundreds of schools in Portsmouth and its surrounding areas, all of which will have an Ofsted rating of outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate. If a school receives an inadequate or requires improvement Ofsted rating, they will be monitored to ensure that improvements are made.

Here are 80 Ofsted ratings for primary schools in Portsmouth and its surrounding areas:

1 . Primary School Ofsteds Here are some of the Ofsted reports for primary schools in the area. Photo: The News Photo Sales

2 . Stamshaw Junior School, Portsmouth Stamshaw Junior School has received a good Ofsted following its recent inspection which was published on January 16, 2024. Pictured: Back left to right: Rob Jones (Headteacher), Frankey Simmonds, Demi Port, Aoife Staley, Ayu Temilade, Sid Pushman- Viner (head boy), Kofi Oppong, Sam Cantini (Deputy Head) Poppy Bray (Head girl) Seated: Lydia White, Franklin Roy, Buddy the school dog. Photo: Stamshaw Junior School Photo Sales

3 . Fairfield Infant School Fairfield Infant School has received a good Ofsted rating in its most recent inspection which took place on November 1 and 2, 2023. Pictured: Students at Fairfield Infant School Photo: Fairfield Infant School Photo Sales

4 . Springwood Infant School, Waterlooville Springwood Infant School in Waterlooville, has received a Good Ofsted report, matching the junior school who also received a good rating back in 2022. The report was published on November 13, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (131123-1174) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales