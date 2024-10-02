Ofsted ratings for 80 primary schools in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport, Waterlooville and Emsworth

By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th Jan 2024, 16:19 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 09:53 BST
Ahead of parents applying for primary schools, we have put together a list of some of the Ofsted ratings for infant, junior and primary schools in the area.

Applications for reception and year 3 will open on November 1 for Hampshire residents. It can be tricky to try and decide what school would be best for your child – but we have put together a list of 80 primary schools to make your life easier.

There are hundreds of schools in Portsmouth and its surrounding areas, all of which will have an Ofsted rating of outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate. If a school receives an inadequate or requires improvement Ofsted rating, they will be monitored to ensure that improvements are made.

To find an Ofsted report, click here.

For more information about how to apply for your child’s primary school, click here.

Here are 80 Ofsted ratings for primary schools in Portsmouth and its surrounding areas:

1. Primary School Ofsteds

Stamshaw Junior School has received a good Ofsted following its recent inspection which was published on January 16, 2024. Pictured: Back left to right: Rob Jones (Headteacher), Frankey Simmonds, Demi Port, Aoife Staley, Ayu Temilade, Sid Pushman- Viner (head boy), Kofi Oppong, Sam Cantini (Deputy Head) Poppy Bray (Head girl) Seated: Lydia White, Franklin Roy, Buddy the school dog.

2. Stamshaw Junior School, Portsmouth

Stamshaw Junior School has received a good Ofsted following its recent inspection which was published on January 16, 2024. Pictured: Back left to right: Rob Jones (Headteacher), Frankey Simmonds, Demi Port, Aoife Staley, Ayu Temilade, Sid Pushman- Viner (head boy), Kofi Oppong, Sam Cantini (Deputy Head) Poppy Bray (Head girl) Seated: Lydia White, Franklin Roy, Buddy the school dog. Photo: Stamshaw Junior School

Fairfield Infant School has received a good Ofsted rating in its most recent inspection which took place on November 1 and 2, 2023. Pictured: Students at Fairfield Infant School

3. Fairfield Infant School

Fairfield Infant School has received a good Ofsted rating in its most recent inspection which took place on November 1 and 2, 2023. Pictured: Students at Fairfield Infant School Photo: Fairfield Infant School

Springwood Infant School in Waterlooville, has received a Good Ofsted report, matching the junior school who also received a good rating back in 2022. The report was published on November 13, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (131123-1174)

4. Springwood Infant School, Waterlooville

Springwood Infant School in Waterlooville, has received a Good Ofsted report, matching the junior school who also received a good rating back in 2022. The report was published on November 13, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (131123-1174) Photo: Sarah Standing

