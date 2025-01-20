Olympian Ben Ainslie visits school to tell them about prestigious Portsmouth's Sail Grand Prix
The Olympian paid a visit to Kings Academy Northern Parade School in Doyle Avenue where he spoke to the pupils in a special assembly about Portsmouth's Sail Grand Prix taking place off Southsea seafront on July 19 and 20, as well as about sailing as a sport.
He also had the chance to learn more about the school’s own environmental credentials, with the topic of sustainability becoming increasingly front and centre of sailing.
He said his visit, arranged alongside Roy Bedlow with is the CEO and founder of Low Carbon which donated solar panels to the school, was aimed at inspiring youngsters in the hopes of getting them more involved in the sport as well as promote sustainability.
He said: “It is great to be here in Kings Academy talking to some of the local youngsters about what Sail GP is, and some of the events coming up in the summer, and also their big focus on sustainability.
“(It was) a really exciting day and a really exciting summer ahead for Portsmouth and Sail GP
Sir Ben - who has won four gold and one silver medal at the Olympics - has close ties with the city having brought the America’s Cup to Portsmouth and with BAR Technologies and Sir Ben’s official charity the 1851 Trust based in The Camber in Old Portsmouth.
Kings Academy headteacher Katherine Wilden said the school was delighted to welcome Sir Ben to the school, with many children being inspired as a result.
She said: “It was really lovely to have Sir Ben Ainslie in. The children were so inspired and so enthusiastic, they loved learning more about Sail GP and they loved learning more about sustainability.”
