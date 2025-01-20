Olympian Ben Ainslie visits school to tell them about prestigious Portsmouth's Sail Grand Prix

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 20th Jan 2025, 17:59 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 18:06 BST
Pupils at a Portsmouth school had a chance to learn more about a prestigious sailing event which is heading to the city this summer - thanks to a special visit by Sir Ben Ainslie.

The Olympian paid a visit to Kings Academy Northern Parade School in Doyle Avenue where he spoke to the pupils in a special assembly about Portsmouth's Sail Grand Prix taking place off Southsea seafront on July 19 and 20, as well as about sailing as a sport.

Sir Ben Ainslie and Roy Bedlow, CEO and founder of Low Carbon visited King's Academy Northern Parade in Portsmouth, on Friday, January 17, 2025 for a tour of the school and to talk to pupils from Year 3 and Year 6 about the Sail Grand Prix event which will be taking place in Southsea on the 19th and 20th July. | Sarah Standing

He also had the chance to learn more about the school’s own environmental credentials, with the topic of sustainability becoming increasingly front and centre of sailing.

He said his visit, arranged alongside Roy Bedlow with is the CEO and founder of Low Carbon which donated solar panels to the school, was aimed at inspiring youngsters in the hopes of getting them more involved in the sport as well as promote sustainability.

He said: “It is great to be here in Kings Academy talking to some of the local youngsters about what Sail GP is, and some of the events coming up in the summer, and also their big focus on sustainability.

Pupils got the chance to look at Sir Ben Ainslie's Olympic medals. Picture: Sarah Standing (170125-1622) | Sarah Standing

“(It was) a really exciting day and a really exciting summer ahead for Portsmouth and Sail GP

Sir Ben - who has won four gold and one silver medal at the Olympics - has close ties with the city having brought the America’s Cup to Portsmouth and with BAR Technologies and Sir Ben’s official charity the 1851 Trust based in The Camber in Old Portsmouth.

Pictured is: (middle l-r) Roy Bedlow, CEO and founder of Low Carbon, Kathryn Wilden, headteacher and Sir Ben Ainslie with some of the Year 3 and Year 6 pupils. | Sarah Standing

Kings Academy headteacher Katherine Wilden said the school was delighted to welcome Sir Ben to the school, with many children being inspired as a result.

She said: “It was really lovely to have Sir Ben Ainslie in. The children were so inspired and so enthusiastic, they loved learning more about Sail GP and they loved learning more about sustainability.”

For more details and ticket information on July's event, go to the Sail GP website

