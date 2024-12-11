Ricardo Pinto for SailGP

Tickets are now on sale for a major sailing event which is heading to Portsmouth in 2025.

Set to be one of the flagship sport events of the British summer, Portsmouth will host 12 national teams at the at the Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix which is taking place on July 19 and 20 and will feature some of the world’s best athletes battling out in identical 50-foot foiling catamarans, racing at speeds of over 100 km/h (60 mph).

Thousands of fans will be welcomed to the city’s historic dockyard and harbour to experience SailGP’s close to shore action against the backdrop of iconic city attractions such as the Spinnaker Tower and Southsea Castle.

Carrying the flag for the UK, the Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team - co-owned by sailing great Sir Ben Ainslie and driven by his America’s Cup Co-Helm Dylan Fletcher - will be competing in its first home event for three years.

SailGP previously staged events in Plymouth in 2022 and Cowes in 2019 with both events proving hugely popular with more than 31,000 fans attending, with a similar boost to the city also expected.

Emirates GBR Driver Dylan Fletcher said: “It’s fantastic that SailGP will be coming back to Great Britain with an event in Portsmouth next summer. The F50s are super fast boats and in Portsmouth we will have the tide to contend with and a difficult sea state, so it will be a challenging event for the teams, but hopefully we will have an advantage with the support from the home crowd.”

Portsmouth will be the eighth stop of the Rolex SailGP Championship’s 2025 Season. The season began with the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix last month, where Fletcher debuted in his role as Driver for Emirates GBR and the team put on an impressive display, finishing second behind New Zealand.

The next two stops in the season calendar will be Auckland, New Zealand, on 18-19 January and Sydney, Australia, on 8-9 February. The championship will then venture to the U.S., beginning with the Rolex Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix on 15-16 March and then the Oracle San Francisco Sail Grand Prix one week later on 22-23 March.

The U.S. leg will conclude with the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix on 7-8 June and the European leg will kick-off in Portsmouth on 19-20 July before heading to Germany, Italy, Switzerland and Spain. The 2025 Season will culminate at the Grand Final in Abu Dhabi on 29-30 November 2025.

Tickets for the Waterfront Grandstand in Portsmouth are now on-sale at https://sailgp.com/races/24-25/great-britain-sail-grand-prix-portsmouth/overview, with prices starting from £30 for children and £60 for adults.

Fans on land will enjoy spectacular viewing from the elevated Race Stadium, while a huge on-water presence is expected to flood The Solent as the UK’s passionate sailing fandom flock to the event of the summer.