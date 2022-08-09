Organist and composer Malcolm Archer, 70, previously director of chapel music at Winchester College - where Tory leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak attended - walked free from Chelmsford Crown Court in 2019 after he was cleared of indecent assault and indecency with a child by a jury.

But the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) has now banned him from teaching indefinitely after a review of the allegations.

Archer, formerly of Edgar Road, had been at the Winchester private school for 10 years before leaving in November 2017.

Archer’s glittering career saw him take over as organist and director of music at St Paul's from John Scott in 2004.

He directed the choir for several important state services, including the service to celebrate the 80th birthday of the Queen, for which he composed a special anthem.

The allegations took place between 1976 and 1978, while Mr Archer was employed as assistant director of music at Magdalen College School in Oxford.

The boy, referred to in the report as 'Pupil A' was attending Widford Lodge Preparatory School, Chelmsford, at the time.

The two allegations put before the panel were upheld. The first one being that Archer engaged in inappropriate or unprofessional behaviour towards Pupil A including engaging in sexual activity. The second was that his behaviour was sexually motivated.

The report said: ‘The panel has found all of the allegations proven and found that those proven facts amount to unacceptable professional conduct and conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute.’

It added: ‘I consider therefore that allowing for no review period is necessary to maintain public confidence and is proportionate and in the public interest.