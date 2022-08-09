Police officer charged with sexually assaulting woman while on duty will face trial next year

Liam Porter, 40, of Hampshire police, has been charged following an incident in Clanfield on January 18.

Porter is accused of ‘intentionally’ touching the alleged victim without consent, Isleworth Crown Court heard on Tuesday.

Isleworth Crown Court Picture: Google

The offence is alleged to have occurred while the officer was on duty.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge during the five-minute hearing.