Oversubscribed schools: Six Portsmouth secondary schools that were the hardest to get into in 2022
HUNDREDS of children missed out on a place at their preferred secondary school in Portsmouth last year.
On March 1, 2023, parents and children will find out whether their secondary school applications have been successful or not.
Last year, there were a number of schools that were oversubscribed, resulting in hundreds of youngsters not getting a place at their first choice – and across England 17 percent of secondary school applicants did not get their school of choice which affected nearly 150,000 children in total.
In Portsmouth, some schools saw roughly 40 per cent of applicants not getting into their first choice secondary school, and having to find alternative arrangements or settle with their second choice.
How competitive is it to get into your local secondary school? Here we reveal which Portsmouth schools were the hardest to get into as of last year.