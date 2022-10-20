Across England, 8 per cent of primary school applicants and 17 per cent of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.

In Portsmouth, some schools saw roughly 40 per cent of applicants not getting into their first choice secondary school.

How competitive is it to get into your local secondary school? Here we reveal which Portsmouth schools are the hardest to get into.

1. St Edmund's Catholic School 341 pupils applied to St Edmund's Catholic School as first choice, with 121 being turned down.

2. Mayfield School 146 pupils applied to Mayfield School as first choice, with 39 being turned down.

3. Priory School 276 pupils applied to Priory School as first choice, with 48 being turned down.

4. Trafalgar School 201 pupils applied to Trafalgar School as first choice, with 11 being turned down.