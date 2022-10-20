Oversubscribed schools: The six Portsmouth secondary schools that are the hardest to get into
HUNDREDS of children missed out on a place at their preferred secondary school in Portsmouth this year.
Across England, 8 per cent of primary school applicants and 17 per cent of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.
In Portsmouth, some schools saw roughly 40 per cent of applicants not getting into their first choice secondary school.
How competitive is it to get into your local secondary school? Here we reveal which Portsmouth schools are the hardest to get into.
