Padnell Junior School receives good Ofsted rating due to 'impeccable' behaviour and 'ambition'
Padnell Junior School, located in Padnell Road, Waterlooville, has bagged a good Ofsted report and maintained its good rating following its inspection which took place on May 21 and 22.
The inspection found that the pupils respond well to the expectations that the school has and they love the ‘warm enthusiasm’ that staff members have towards their education.
The report said: “The curriculum’s ambition is well defined and understood by all staff. It matches the national curriculum in both breadth and depth. The school has identified most of the key knowledge for pupils to learn and sequenced the order in which it will be taught.
“Staff are passionate about engaging pupils in learning. They are skilled and have secure subject knowledge. Staff design tasks that are usually focused on the most important content.
“Reading is at the heart of the curriculum. The school makes reading a priority. The teaching of reading is precise and closely matches the needs of pupils. Phonics is taught consistently well. Pupils read books that are closely matched to the sounds they have learned.”
The report outlines how the behaviour is ‘impeccable’ and playtimes are engaging. Staff are ‘rigorous’ with their expectations and this is reflected in the superb manners of the students.
The report added: “Pupils have highly positive attitudes to school. This is reflected in the school’s above average attendance.
“The curriculum for teaching citizenship is comprehensive. The school teaches concepts such as money management with purpose and clarity.
“Leaders at all levels maintain a culture of compassionate challenge. Staff recognise the school’s effort to positively support their workload and welfare. The school’s work to support less-experienced leaders is carefully considered and supported by governors. Consequently, the school is effectively led and has a clear plan for sustainable future improvement.”
The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping children safe.
