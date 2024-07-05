Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A junior school has maintained its good Ofsted rating following its recent inspection which found that pupils ‘love’ the warm enthusiasm.

The inspection found that the pupils respond well to the expectations that the school has and they love the ‘warm enthusiasm’ that staff members have towards their education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Staff are passionate about engaging pupils in learning. They are skilled and have secure subject knowledge. Staff design tasks that are usually focused on the most important content.

Padnell Junior School has maintained its good Ofsted rating following its recent inspection. | Google

“Reading is at the heart of the curriculum. The school makes reading a priority. The teaching of reading is precise and closely matches the needs of pupils. Phonics is taught consistently well. Pupils read books that are closely matched to the sounds they have learned.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report added: “Pupils have highly positive attitudes to school. This is reflected in the school’s above average attendance.

“The curriculum for teaching citizenship is comprehensive. The school teaches concepts such as money management with purpose and clarity.

“Leaders at all levels maintain a culture of compassionate challenge. Staff recognise the school’s effort to positively support their workload and welfare. The school’s work to support less-experienced leaders is carefully considered and supported by governors. Consequently, the school is effectively led and has a clear plan for sustainable future improvement.”