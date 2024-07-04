Woodcroft Primary School in Waterlooville described as 'warm and welcoming' following good Ofsted rating
and live on Freeview channel 276
Woodcroft Primary School, located in Woodcroft Lane, has bagged a good Ofsted rating following its inspection which took place on May 21 and 22, 2024. The inspection found that the school has made significant progress since its previous visit which resulted in a ‘requires improvement’ rating back in 2022.
The report found that ‘this is a warm and welcoming school. The school’s vision, ‘inspire pupil aspirations; encourage children’s curiosity; and remove barriers for all to achieve’, is palpable. Staff get to know pupils well and build trusting relationships with families. As a result, there is a genuine sense of community.’ The school has a clear and shared vision for the future and ‘much progress has been made’. The report said: “The school has taken effective action to make reading a priority. Children develop a love of reading in the early years, where adults share stories with them often. This enthusiasm stays with pupils as they move through the school. Phonics is taught well. Those who struggle get the focused support they need to succeed.
“Children get off to a good start in the early years. Staff make effective use of external support, which is helping them to deliver the new curriculum with increasing consistency.” The safeguarding measures are effective at the school and there is a strong culture of keeping children safe. The school also supports children to behave well by implementing clear routines to follow. Staff members ensure that the school ‘promotes pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural development exceptionally well.’ A spokesperson for the school said: “Our staff have worked incredibly hard over the last two years to improve elements of the school that were found to be requires improvement at the last inspection.
“This report validates that hard work and dedication that staff have shown during a challenging period. Ofsted grade 5 areas when they carry out an inspection: Quality of Education; Behaviour and Attitudes; Personal Development; Leadership and Management; and Early Years Provision. I am delighted to say that in all areas they found the school to be good, except Personal Development which is outstanding.
“Our grade for personal development is particularly pleasing as we incorporate a wide range of support, trips and visitors into our curriculum that enriches our pupils' experience of school. It also demonstrates how much our staff go above and beyond normal expectations to meet the needs of our pupils.” For more information about the Ofsted report, click here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.