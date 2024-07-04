Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ofsted has found that a primary school in Waterlooville has made significant progress and there is a ‘clear and shared vision for the school’.

Woodcroft Primary School, located in Woodcroft Lane, has bagged a good Ofsted rating following its inspection which took place on May 21 and 22, 2024. The inspection found that the school has made significant progress since its previous visit which resulted in a ‘requires improvement’ rating back in 2022.

The report found that ‘this is a warm and welcoming school. The school’s vision, ‘inspire pupil aspirations; encourage children’s curiosity; and remove barriers for all to achieve’, is palpable. Staff get to know pupils well and build trusting relationships with families. As a result, there is a genuine sense of community.’ The school has a clear and shared vision for the future and ‘much progress has been made’. The report said: “The school has taken effective action to make reading a priority. Children develop a love of reading in the early years, where adults share stories with them often. This enthusiasm stays with pupils as they move through the school. Phonics is taught well. Those who struggle get the focused support they need to succeed.

Woodcroft Primary School receiving their Ofsted Rating. Pictured - Head Teacher Mr Barry Fanning with students from Woodcroft Primary School celebrating their success. Photos by Alex Shute | Alex Shute

“Children get off to a good start in the early years. Staff make effective use of external support, which is helping them to deliver the new curriculum with increasing consistency.” The safeguarding measures are effective at the school and there is a strong culture of keeping children safe. The school also supports children to behave well by implementing clear routines to follow. Staff members ensure that the school ‘promotes pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural development exceptionally well.’ A spokesperson for the school said: “Our staff have worked incredibly hard over the last two years to improve elements of the school that were found to be requires improvement at the last inspection.