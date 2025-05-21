PhD research to bring Portsmouth’s culture, history, and architecture to life

Three exciting new PhD opportunities have been launched in partnership with the University of Portsmouth and Portsmouth City Council

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three new PhD bursaries have been announced through an exciting initiative between the University of Portsmouth and Portsmouth City Council, focusing on themes of community, culture, and collaboration.

All awarded within the Faculty of Creative and Cultural Industries, the projects will engage with the Charles Dickens Birthplace Museum (CDBM), the Central Library of Portsmouth, and the Portsmouth History Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scholarships are each valued at approximately £110,000, with funding awarded to Portsmouth City Council from the UKRI Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) through its Collaborative Doctoral Partnerships (CDP) scheme. The projects will begin on 1 October 2025 and run for four years.

User (UGC) Submitted

The first project will investigate how the Charles Dickens Birthplace Museum can engage modern audiences through participatory activities and digital technologies.

The successful scholarship student will explore the museum's evolving role within the context of birthplace museums, focusing on bridging the gap between traditional curation and contemporary engagement, especially for younger audiences. It will also examine how museum professionals, academics, and creative technologists can collaborate with audiences to foster meaningful, inclusive dialogue around birthplace museums.

They will utilise co-design, participatory action research, and digital technologies to broaden outreach, expand the museum’s historical narrative, enhance the visitor experience, and support its long-term relevance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second project will delve into the unique architectural identity of Portsmouth Central Library in relation to Portsmouth’s urban and architectural identity whilst focusing on the building design value of the library within the context of all the design projects of Ken Norrish and the wider context of UK Brutalism and international modernism.

The scholarship student will explore the library’s current role as a community hub whilst having the opportunity to get involved with a series of community engagement activities.

Dr Milena Metalkova-Markova, Associate Professor of Architecture and Conservation in the University’s School of Architecture, Art and Design, will co-supervise the second scholarship student. She said: “This project explores the architectural legacy of Portsmouth Central Library as a brutalist masterpiece and looks to develop a clear conservation strategy. By highlighting its location, design, and community groups, the goal is to strengthen public engagement and reinforce its role as a community hub.

“Positioned across from Guildhall Square and Portsmouth City Council, the library’s potential should be made more visible and celebrated in two ways: outwardly, by activating the surrounding public spaces, and inwardly, by inviting more people into its spaces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third scholarship student will research visual materials in the Portsmouth History Centre to make short films and then lead workshops with community groups to develop original vocal soundtracks.

Under the supervision of Professor George Burrows, Dr Ben Macpherson and Dr Gareth Edwards ( Portsmouth History Centre), the project will generate new knowledge by reframing the last 100 years of Portsmouth’s city status through vocal work with community groups. It also addresses underrepresented or ‘silent’ voices within the archive as the materials produced by the project will go into the Portsmouth archive as representations of what city status means to different Portsmouth communities.

"This is a brilliant example of our thriving research and postgraduate culture in the Faculty of Creative & Cultural Industries, and to be awarded three studentships is a sign of the strength of our collaborative relationship with Portsmouth City Council”, said Dr Beatrice Ashton-Lelliott, Research and Innovation Officer at the University of Portsmouth.

Portsmouth City Council Leader Cllr Steve Pitt, said: "Our Central Library, History Centre and Charles Dickens' Birthplace Museum are three major assets for Portsmouth, offering a wealth of history and knowledge for visitors, for free or very low cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're delighted to be working with the University of Portsmouth to offer these three opportunities for students to work with us on some really exciting projects involving local people."

The AHRC’s Collaborative Doctoral Partnerships (CDP) scheme offers students a unique opportunity to develop skills across both academic and professional settings. Around 50 of these prestigious studentships are awarded nationwide in each cohort.

Applications for all scholarships are now open. Apply via the links below: