Members of the National Education Union who work at The Portsmouth Grammar School formed a picket line this morning as they oppose changes being made to their teacher pension scheme.

Jacqui Taylor, regional officer of the NEU said: “Our members are so overwhelmed by the support shown by their pupils, former pupils and by parents.

“They are also so grateful for the solidarity and friendship shown by their colleagues. Although the only staff legally permitted to take industrial action are those who are members of both NEU and TPS, so many other teaching and support staff have come along to support their colleagues this morning.”

The teacher pension scheme is considered a benefit pension as it is based on salary rather than the amount being contributed and it includes an employer contribution of 28.6 per cent.

The union previously said teachers accepted a pay freeze in order to remain within the scheme - but they are now being asked to accept a further pay freeze this September.

The NEU has also explained that teachers are also facing a salary reduction in of 1.5 per cent in January 2026 followed by a further 1 per cent reduction in January 2027 in order to remain within the pension scheme.

Jacqui added: “It is also important to emphasise that the teachers involved in this dispute have taken every step possible to avoid this industrial action, expressing a willingness to negotiate at every juncture over the past few weeks.

“In fact, they have been in negotiation over this issue, in one form or another, for 3 and a half years now. This offer to negotiate remains on the table.”

Industrial action will also continue tomorrow morning (July 3), though the school has reassured parents that the industrial action will not affect pupils.

A letter was send to parents by the school last month which said: “At the end of last week, we received notification from the National Education Union (NEU) of the intention to have two strike days by some teachers at The Portsmouth Grammar School on Wednesday, July 2 and Thursday, July 3.

“This decision by NEU members to strike is in regard to the Teachers’ Pension Scheme, where the school, like many other independent schools in recent years, has made the decision to address the high costs of remaining within this pension scheme.”

The Portsmouth Grammar School has been contacted for a comment.

. Portsmouth Grammar School Strikes Teachers at Portsmouth Grammar School have gone on strike following an ongoing row regarding pensions. Pictured: Teachers and National Education Union reps at Portsmouth Grammar School Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

