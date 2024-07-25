As schools break up for the summer holidays, a lot of primary school students will spend the next few weeks getting ready to move up to secondary school.

Ofsted is a government body that inspects and rates schools based on their performances in a bid to ensure that all education settings are providing the best quality of teaching and support for pupils. The body inspects all types of schools from early education settings to secondary schools.

Here are 35 Ofsted ratings of secondary schools in the area:

St Edmunds Catholic School, Portsmouth St Edmunds Catholic School in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of outstanding. The inspection report was published on September 21, 2022.

Trafalgar School, Hilsea Trafalgar School in Hilsea has an Ofsted rating of good. The inspection report was published on October 24, 2023.

The Madani Academy, Portsmouth The Madani Academy in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of good after an inspection report that was published on December 13, 2023.