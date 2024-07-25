As schools break up for the summer holidays, a lot of primary school students will spend the next few weeks getting ready to move up to secondary school.
Ofsted is a government body that inspects and rates schools based on their performances in a bid to ensure that all education settings are providing the best quality of teaching and support for pupils. The body inspects all types of schools from early education settings to secondary schools.
Each school inspection is published on the Ofsted website and there are four different ratings that a school might receive: Outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.