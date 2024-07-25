Pictures: 35 Ofsted ratings for secondary schools in Portsmouth, Fareham, Waterlooville, Emsworth and Purbrook

By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2024, 09:02 BST
As thousands of youngsters get ready to start secondary school in September, here are some of the recent Ofsted ratings for schools in the area.

As schools break up for the summer holidays, a lot of primary school students will spend the next few weeks getting ready to move up to secondary school.

Ofsted is a government body that inspects and rates schools based on their performances in a bid to ensure that all education settings are providing the best quality of teaching and support for pupils. The body inspects all types of schools from early education settings to secondary schools.

Each school inspection is published on the Ofsted website and there are four different ratings that a school might receive: Outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.

Here are 35 Ofsted ratings of secondary schools in the area:

Here are some Ofsted ratings for secondary schools across Portsmouth and Hampshire

1. Secondary Schools

Here are some Ofsted ratings for secondary schools across Portsmouth and Hampshire

St Edmunds Catholic School in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of outstanding. The inspection report was published on September 21, 2022.

2. St Edmunds Catholic School, Portsmouth

St Edmunds Catholic School in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of outstanding. The inspection report was published on September 21, 2022.

Trafalgar School in Hilsea has an Ofsted rating of good. The inspection report was published on October 24, 2023.

3. Trafalgar School, Hilsea

Trafalgar School in Hilsea has an Ofsted rating of good. The inspection report was published on October 24, 2023.

The Madani Academy in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of good after an inspection report that was published on December 13, 2023.

4. The Madani Academy, Portsmouth

The Madani Academy in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of good after an inspection report that was published on December 13, 2023.

