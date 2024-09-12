Berewood South Primary School proposed school building. Hampshire County Council planning application

Potential parents of pupils who would go to a new much-need primary school in Waterlooville are being asked for their views as the project reaches the next crucial stage.

The University of Chichester Academy Trust, which will run the school, has launched a statutory consultation about the second new primary school which will be created in the Newlands area of Waterlooville, also known as Berewood by locals, in the south of the development site where thousands of new homes have been and are being built.

Berewood Primary has been open since September 2014 to serve the site, but a second primary school is now needed which will cater for up to 315 children and will have eight places for pupils with special educational needs.

As previously reported by The News, in March Hampshire County Council approved spending of £11.4 million for the school which has a provisional opening date of September 2025.

As part of the process of opening a new school, The University of Chichester Academy Trust is required to hold a consultation exercise to determine whether the Trust should enter into a Funding Agreement with the Department for Education. The statutory consultation gives the trust the opportunity to continue to seek the views of prospective parents, carers, pupils, local community members, other educators and stakeholders.

Berewood Primary School opened in 2014 | Google Streetview

Local residents and prospective parents are being invited to take part in the consultation, which will run until midday on October 18, and can read more at https://www.unicat.org.uk/about-us/c

The University of Chichester Academy Trust will be holding two drop-in consultation events taking place on September 25 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, at Newlands Community Hall, Newlands Avenue, and on October 3 from 6pm to 8pm at Berewood Primary School, Kentidge Way.

Anyone wishing to share their views can answer an online questionnaire at www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/WoWPrimaryStat10Consultation/; by direct email through [email protected]; or leave a message on telephone: 0345 548 2676.