The decision to ask the public about plans move a Fareham school is being looked at again because the community are against it.

Hampshire County Council approved moving Henry Cort Community College from its Hillson Drive site to the new North Whiteley secondary school site – but it will now have to look at the decision again.

The move was one of three options being considered for the school’s future, which is expected to see a fall in pupil numbers once the new school opens – but only 22 per cent of a consultation’s 1,142 responses supported this.

Henry Cort Community College in Whiteley. A consultation has been launch to relocate the school. | Google Street View

This new secondary school is planned to meet the forecast demand for school places throughout the Whiteley area once the development, with 3,500 new homes already built and a further 2,000 in the pipeline in the North Whiteley area, is complete.

From the consultation, 72 per cent of the respondents voted for the first option, to build the new school and keep Henry Cort but with a reduced catchment area.

At the children’s services decision day, Cllr Joanne Barton said residents were concerned over the council’s decision and the negative impact on children due to the possible relocation.

Meanwhile, cabinet member for children’s services, Cllr Roz Chadd, approved the recommendation to formally consult on moving the school and recognised the decision did not reflect the feedback received in the informal consultation. Still, she was “fully satisfied” with the decision.

Since 72 per cent of local people prefer to keep Henry Cort open in its existing location, various members of the children and young people select committee have called in the decision; this means that they will consider asking the council to look at the decision and examine it in depth.

Among those members was Cllr Prad Bais, who said he was “disappointed” that the cabinet member chose to ignore residents’ response.

Cllr Bains, the Lib Dem spokesperson for children’s services, said: “It’s clear from the public consultation feedback that option one to keep both school sites operational was the preferred option for the majority of local people and should be the recommendation being put forward.

“It’s disappointing that the cabinet member has actively chosen to ignore the overwhelming community response on this vital issue. It’s also left so many residents feeling disillusioned with the consultation process and with another one on the horizon, it offers little hope after previous community feedback was simply overlooked.

“At decision day, the cabinet member acknowledged that their decision didn’t reflect the clear feedback from the community, yet still chose to press ahead with the recommendation to relocate Henry Court to the new Whiteley site.

“With lots of other additional factors that also need to be looked at in more detail, this all clearly needs further examination by the scrutiny committee and is why myself and several other members have challenged this decision and called it in.”