Political opinion: Stephen Morgan MP backs skills revolution on visit to City of Portsmouth College

Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan has said Labour’s radical skills reforms will set Portsmouth young people up for jobs of the future.

Mr Morgan made the comments during a visit to City of Portsmouth College where he toured the specialist Refrigeration & Air Conditioning and Gas & Plumbing workshops.

The visit concluded with a roundtable discussion focusing on the college’s strategic goals, workforce development in the childcare sector, and the importance of collaborative leadership in education.

Mr Morgan discussed the government’s plans to deliver 120,000 new training opportunities across England as part of a radical skills revolution, giving them the chance to develop skills where they are most needed across the workforce to rebuild Britain.

More skilled brickies, carpenters and healthcare support workers will soon be trained up as Labour continues drive to get Britain working, with landmark reforms announced today that refocus the skills landscape towards young, domestic talent.

The Labour Government is making the UK a clean energy superpower creating jobs of the future for Portsmouth young people and investing in new measures to tackle construction skills shortages to build 1.5 million homes.

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said:

“It was great to City of Portsmouth College again to see how they’re equipping local young people with the skills and training they need to succeed in the future. “Labour is investing in these skills for Portsmouth young people so they have more opportunities to learn a trade, earn a wage and achieve and thrive. “The Government has set out ambitious targets to build 1.5 million homes and make our country a clean energy superpower and I’m excited by the opportunities this will bring local people. More skilled brickies, carpenters and healthcare support workers is exactly what Portsmouth can deliver as we continue to get Britain working.”

Mr Morgan recently welcomed a £2.3 million funding boost for students in Portsmouth from a fresh government investment in college buildings.