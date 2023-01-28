Portsmouth and Hampshire NEU school strikes: These schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 1
Schools across Portsmouth and Hampshire are beginning to confirm whether or not they will close during the NEU teaching strike this week.
All NEU members are set to walk out across England and Wales on Wednesday, (February 1). Some schools have already announced full or partial closures, but as union members do not have to notify their employers until the day of the strike, many are still making contingency plans.
Eight days of strike action have been announced by the NEU, but schools will only be affected by four of them as some are regional. Those that affect the south are on February 1 (nationwide), March 2 (regional), and March 15 and 16 (nationwide).
Here are the schools which have announced a plan so far across Hampshire.
Portsmouth
Priory School – unconfirmed but ‘highly unlikely’ to be open for all students, likely partial closure
Fernhurst Junior School – full closure
Milton Park Primary – full closure on all four strike days
Gosport
Bridgemary School – partial closure, Year 11 should attend school as normal, remote learning work for Y7-10
Havant
Rachel Madocks School – Partial closure, pupils in nursery and years 12,13 and 14 not in school
Hart and Rushmoor
Robert May's School – partial closure, Year 11 students are expected in school as usual
Cherrywood Community Primary School – partial closure
North Farnborough Infant School – full closure
New Forest
Netley Marsh Church of England Infant School – partial closure, Year 2 class will be closed
Basingstoke and Deane
The Coppice Spring Academy – full closure
Winchester
South Wonston Primary School – full closure
Test Valley
Test Valley School – partial closure, open to Year 11 pupils only