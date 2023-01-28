All NEU members are set to walk out across England and Wales on Wednesday, (February 1). Some schools have already announced full or partial closures, but as union members do not have to notify their employers until the day of the strike, many are still making contingency plans.

Eight days of strike action have been announced by the NEU, but schools will only be affected by four of them as some are regional. Those that affect the south are on February 1 (nationwide), March 2 (regional), and March 15 and 16 (nationwide).

Here are the schools which have announced a plan so far across Hampshire.

Schools may not announce they are closed until the morning of Wednesday, February 1

Portsmouth

Priory School – unconfirmed but ‘highly unlikely’ to be open for all students, likely partial closure

Fernhurst Junior School – full closure

Milton Park Primary – full closure on all four strike days

Gosport

Bridgemary School – partial closure, Year 11 should attend school as normal, remote learning work for Y7-10

Havant

Rachel Madocks School – Partial closure, pupils in nursery and years 12,13 and 14 not in school

Hart and Rushmoor

Robert May's School – partial closure, Year 11 students are expected in school as usual

Cherrywood Community Primary School – partial closure

North Farnborough Infant School – full closure

New Forest

Netley Marsh Church of England Infant School – partial closure, Year 2 class will be closed

Basingstoke and Deane

The Coppice Spring Academy – full closure

Winchester

South Wonston Primary School – full closure

Test Valley