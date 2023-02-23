This has left many frustrated that they are unable to make firm arrangements for child care or confirm to their employers if they are able to get to work that day although the school’s situation on the first day of the strike action can be used as a clue. But why are a lot of schools unable confirm? The reason is that many union members are following guidance that they should not inform schools until the morning of the strike whether or not they will be in work. This makes it impossible for schools to plan with any certainty. Headteachers are allowed to ask union members to let them know in advance, but the teachers are under no obligation to confirm one way or the other.

Some union members have indicated to their headteachers what their intentions are that day and those teachers not in the NEU (National Education Union) will also be able to confirm that they will be working as normal. This has allowed some schools to make the decision to close or to notify parents that they expect to be open as usual, albeit with some measures in place to cover those teachers who have decided to take strike action.

Leigh Madden (in yellow beanie) and friends. Striking teachers at the National Education Union rally in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 010223-46)

Some schools may also prioritise staff coverage for certain year groups such as Year 11s, some of whom will be taking mock exams in preparations for their GCSEs, and for those children whose parents are key workers. Both Portsmouth City Council and Hampshire County Council have been working with schools and academy groups to provide support and guidance and have been encouraging them to be open with parents and communicate with parents as early as possible.

However it is likely that some schools will be unable to notify parents of any closures until the morning of the strikes themselves with parents advised to check ParentMail apps and social media before sending their child to school.

