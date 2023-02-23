Striking teachers at the National Education Union rally in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 010223-04)

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) have voted to take strike action on seven days across England and Wales in a bid to raise awareness of what they say is a lack of funding in schools which is having an adverse impact on children as well as express concerns about teachers’ pay.

Many schools across the area were closed or partially closed on February 1 as staff in took to the picket lines over pay and conditions, and parents with children in primary and secondary schools across Hampshire are waiting to find out if their children will be able to attend school on the next strike days.

Here is a guide to what we know about the strikes and their impact so far:

Striking teachers at the National Education Union rally in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 010223-38)

When will the strikes take place?

Seven days of action will be taking place but schools across Hampshire will only be impacted by four of them. They are February 1 (England and Wales), February 14 (just Wales), February 28 (Northern, North West, and Humber regions), March 1 (Midlands, Western and Eastern regions), March 2 (London, South East and South West regions), March 15 (England and Wales), March 16 (England and Wales).

Why are they taking place?

A despite over pay is the catalyst for the industrial action with NEU members wanting a pay rise of 12 per cent, but the government offering a pay rise of just five per cent. The union says that teachers’ pay has fallen by 24 per cent since 2010 due to inflation and that government funding is not being provided to fully fund pay rises. The union is said to be considering a pay rise of nine per cent if the Government fully funds it. The unions are also using the strikes to raise awareness of what they say is underfunding in schools as a result of funding not keeping in line with raising costs. This means schools are having to make cuts to balance the books.

What did local teachers do on the first strike day?

On February 1, the first day of action, parents, children, teachers and and friends gathered in Guildhall Square calling for more funding in schools and better wages for teachers.

Why can my child’s school not tell me if their class will be affected on that day?

Teachers who are members of the union are under no obligation to give advance notice to their headteacher that they intend to strike - making it difficult to plan with any certainty. However many teachers are expected to give advance notice where they can about whether they intend to strike or not to help colleagues, parents and pupils where they can. Some union members may also make the decision not to take part in the strike action.

So what could this mean for my child?

Although headteachers and providers will do all they can to keep schools open if a large number of teachers decide to go on strike this may not be possible. It may mean the whole school will close, certain year groups may be asked to remain at home or just certain classes whose teacher is on strike. If schools need to restrict attendance, the government has asked that schools prioritise vulnerable children, children of critical workers and pupils who are due to take public examinations (like GCSEs) and other formal assessments.

Children who do go to school may be taught by a different teacher for the day and those who stay at home may be set work to complete remotely. In some schools there may be little or no impact from strike action.

Are any schools in Hampshire planning to be closed on strike days?

As with the first strike, schools in Hampshire will soon start to update parents about the situation at their particular site.

Those schools in Hampshire which announced they are to close or partially close will be listed here.

Do I need to send my children to school on strike days?

Unless school leaders inform you that the school is closed or cannot provide a place for your child then your child should attend school as normal unless they are unwell.

What is the government doing to prevent teacher strikes?

The government says it understands the pressures many teachers, like the rest of society, are facing now due to the challenge of high inflation and that teachers will see pay rises of 5 to 8.9 per cent, with new teachers receiving the highest uplift. This will take teacher starting salaries to £28,000. Education Secretary Gillian Keegan is hoping meetings with union bosses may avert the strike action.

How does this affect teachers and staff in independent schools?