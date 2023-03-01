Portsmouth and Hampshire NEU teacher strikes: These schools will be closed on Thursday, March 2
Schools across Portsmouth and Hampshire are beginning to confirm whether or not they will close during the NEU teaching strike this week.
All NEU members are set to walk out across the south of England on Thursday, (March 2). Some schools have already announced full or partial closures, but as union members do not have to notify their employers until the day of the strike, many are still making contingency plans.
This week there will be a number of schools affected across the country as teachers are taking part in regional strikes which will take place on different days. There are a number of schools across the Hampshire area that have already confirmed that they will be affected by the strikes.
Here are the schools which have announced a plan so far across Hampshire, but it is expected that there will be more added to the list in the coming days.
Portsmouth
Milton Park Primary – full closure
Fareham
Brookfield Community School – partial closure, Years 7 and 11 will be in school as normal and Years 8-10 will have work set on Edulink
Crofton School – partial closure, open to Year 11 and any students whose parents have booked a place
Fareham Academy – partial closure, open to Year 11 Only. Remote education for other years provided on Google Classroom.
Gosport
Newtown Church of England Primary – full closure, home learning packs for all pupils will be sent home on Wednesday. FSM lunches for Thursday will be sent home with those pupils on Wednesday.
Havant
Denmead Infant School – partial closure, parents to be contacted directly
The Cowplain School – partial closure, only Year 11 should attend for their scheduled mock exams from 8.30am to around 1.20pm. Years 7,8,9 and 10 to work from home as per letter to parents.
Riders Infants and Junior Schools – partial closure, open as normal to Year 2 Moles, Year 2 Lemurs, Year 4 Dolphins, Year 4 Penguins and Year 5 Sea Turtles. School will also be open to vulnerable children. Dance Live children should come to school for rehearsals from 9.15am to midday.
Hart and Rushmoor
Potley Hill Primary School – partial closure, six classes will be affected but the school will continue to be open to vulnerable pupils.
New Forest
Forest Park School – partial closure, an email has been sent to all parents notifying parents of classes to be in school.
Hordle CofE (VA) Primary School- partial closure, Years 3,4,5 and 6 will be open to all pupils but year 1 and 2 will only be open for vulnerable and critical workers.
William Gilpin Church of England Primary School – partial closure, open to the children of critical workers and vulnerable children only
Beaulieu Village Primary School – partial closure, YR, 1 & 2 will be open to the children of critical workers and vulnerable children only. Years 3,4,5&6 will be open to all pupils.
Waterside Primary School – partial closure, closed to pupils in Years R,1,2,3 and 4.
Basingstoke and Deane
The Clere School – partial closure, Year 8 and Year 9 working from home.
Oakley Church of England Junior School – full closure
East Hampshire
Clanfield Junior School – partial closure, open to children of critical workers and vulnerable children only
Hollywater School, Bordon – partial closure, email sent to parents
The Petersfield School – partial closure, Year 7 and Year 11 in school; Years 8-10 remote learning from home.
Southampton
Bevois Town Primary School – partial closure
Woolston Infant School – partial closure
Woodlands Community College – partial closure
St Anne's Catholic School – partial closure
Redbridge Primary School – full closure
St George Catholic College – partial closure
Springhill Catholic Primary School – full closure
Ludlow Junior School – partial closure
Banister Primary School – partial closure
Tanners Brook Primary School – partial closure
St Monica Primary School – partial closure
Regents Park Community College – full closure
Springwell School – partial closure
Winchester and Eastleigh
St Bede Church of England Primary School – partial closure and parents have been informed which classes will be affected.
Fair Oak Junior School – partial closure, the affected classes are Ross Class, Blake Class, Potter Class, Rhino Class, Jaguar Class, Johnson Class, Sharman Class, Peake Class, Jemison Class, Valentina Class, Hawking Class, Storey Class. Parents in the NHS, fire or police service can apply for a place for their child.
The Hamble School – partial closure, Yr 7 and Yr 11 + students with SEND requirements are in school
The Toynbee School – partial closure, open for vulnerable pupils who will be contacted separately. Work will be available for pupils online.