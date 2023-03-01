All NEU members are set to walk out across the south of England on Thursday, (March 2). Some schools have already announced full or partial closures, but as union members do not have to notify their employers until the day of the strike, many are still making contingency plans.

NOW READ: Why schools cannot give parents more notice of strikes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week there will be a number of schools affected across the country as teachers are taking part in regional strikes which will take place on different days. There are a number of schools across the Hampshire area that have already confirmed that they will be affected by the strikes.

Striking teachers at the National Education Union rally in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 010223-34)

Here are the schools which have announced a plan so far across Hampshire, but it is expected that there will be more added to the list in the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW SEE: Tributes paid to Portsmouth teaching assistant who died from cancer

Portsmouth

Milton Park Primary – full closure

Fareham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brookfield Community School – partial closure, Years 7 and 11 will be in school as normal and Years 8-10 will have work set on Edulink

Crofton School – partial closure, open to Year 11 and any students whose parents have booked a place

Fareham Academy – partial closure, open to Year 11 Only. Remote education for other years provided on Google Classroom.

Gosport

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newtown Church of England Primary – full closure, home learning packs for all pupils will be sent home on Wednesday. FSM lunches for Thursday will be sent home with those pupils on Wednesday.

Havant

Denmead Infant School – partial closure, parents to be contacted directly

The Cowplain School – partial closure, only Year 11 should attend for their scheduled mock exams from 8.30am to around 1.20pm. Years 7,8,9 and 10 to work from home as per letter to parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riders Infants and Junior Schools – partial closure, open as normal to Year 2 Moles, Year 2 Lemurs, Year 4 Dolphins, Year 4 Penguins and Year 5 Sea Turtles. School will also be open to vulnerable children. Dance Live children should come to school for rehearsals from 9.15am to midday.

Hart and Rushmoor

Potley Hill Primary School – partial closure, six classes will be affected but the school will continue to be open to vulnerable pupils.

New Forest

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forest Park School – partial closure, an email has been sent to all parents notifying parents of classes to be in school.

Hordle CofE (VA) Primary School- partial closure, Years 3,4,5 and 6 will be open to all pupils but year 1 and 2 will only be open for vulnerable and critical workers.

William Gilpin Church of England Primary School – partial closure, open to the children of critical workers and vulnerable children only

Beaulieu Village Primary School – partial closure, YR, 1 & 2 will be open to the children of critical workers and vulnerable children only. Years 3,4,5&6 will be open to all pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waterside Primary School – partial closure, closed to pupils in Years R,1,2,3 and 4.

Basingstoke and Deane

The Clere School – partial closure, Year 8 and Year 9 working from home.

Oakley Church of England Junior School – full closure

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Hampshire

Clanfield Junior School – partial closure, open to children of critical workers and vulnerable children only

Hollywater School, Bordon – partial closure, email sent to parents

The Petersfield School – partial closure, Year 7 and Year 11 in school; Years 8-10 remote learning from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southampton

Bevois Town Primary School – partial closure

Woolston Infant School – partial closure

Woodlands Community College – partial closure

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Anne's Catholic School – partial closure

Redbridge Primary School – full closure

St George Catholic College – partial closure

Springhill Catholic Primary School – full closure

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ludlow Junior School – partial closure

Banister Primary School – partial closure

Tanners Brook Primary School – partial closure

St Monica Primary School – partial closure

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regents Park Community College – full closure

Springwell School – partial closure

Winchester and Eastleigh

St Bede Church of England Primary School – partial closure and parents have been informed which classes will be affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fair Oak Junior School – partial closure, the affected classes are Ross Class, Blake Class, Potter Class, Rhino Class, Jaguar Class, Johnson Class, Sharman Class, Peake Class, Jemison Class, Valentina Class, Hawking Class, Storey Class. Parents in the NHS, fire or police service can apply for a place for their child.

The Hamble School – partial closure, Yr 7 and Yr 11 + students with SEND requirements are in school

The Toynbee School – partial closure, open for vulnerable pupils who will be contacted separately. Work will be available for pupils online.