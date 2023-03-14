All NEU members are set to walk out across the south of England on Wednesday, (March 15) and Thursday (March 16). Some schools have already announced full or partial closures, but as union members do not have to notify their employers until the day of the strike, many are still making contingency plans.

This week there will be a number of schools affected across the country as teachers are taking part in national strikes which will take place on different days. There are a number of schools across the Hampshire area that have already confirmed that they will be affected by the strikes.

Striking teachers at the National Education Union rally in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 010223-34)

Here are the schools which have announced a plan so far across Hampshire, but it is expected that there will be more added to the list in the coming days.

Portsmouth

Currently no schools have confirmed whether they are closed due to strikes.

Fareham and Gosport

Fareham academy - Closed to Year 7-10. remote education is provided on our learning platform Google Classroom.

St Anthony's Catholic Primary School - School open to Year 6, vulnerable, key workers/shift workers children. (March 15).

Haselworth Primary School - Cygnets & Peacocks & Eagles open. Woodpeckers & Merlins closed all day. (March 15).

Elson Infant School - School open for identified pupils. (March 15)

Leesland Church of England Controlled Junior School - Parents and Carers have been informed which classes are due to be closed.

Newtown Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School - closed to all pupils in Year R,1, 2, 3 & 4 on Wednesday 15th March and Thursday 16th March 2023. Open to all pupils in Years 5 & 6 as normal on both days.

Havant

Morelands Primary School – partial closure. (March 15)

Rachel Madocks School - Closed for Post 16 students only in anticipation of staff shortages. (March 15)

Riders Junior School - Both Riders Infant and Junior Schools will only be open to vulnerable children. Free school meals are available for collection between 11:30 am and noon for those eligible.

Hart and Rushmoor

Potley Hill Primary School - Years 1, 2 & 3 will be open as usual. Small group of vulnerable pupils and children of critical workers also catered for. (March 15)

Church Crookham Junior School – Partial closure. (March 15)

Alderwood School - Infant site will be closed. Junior site open except for 5P (closed all day) and 6W (closed in the morning). Senior site open to Y11 only. (March 15)

Robert May's School – Open to Year 11 and EHCP students and critical worker families. (March 15)

Frogmore Infant School - YR and Y1 classes will both be closed, but Y2 remains open.

New Forest

Abbotswood Junior School - Letter sent to parents 10/03/23 with details of which classes are affected. (March 15)

Hazel Wood Infant School – full closure with parents informed via Parentmail

Lydlynch Infant School – Full closure with all parents have been notified via Parentmail

Hordle CofE (VA) Primary School - open for all children in Y3-6, however only the children of critical workers and those that are vulnerable will be able to attend in YR – 2

Forest Park School - Parents / Carers of classes affected have been advised by email.

Waterside Primary School - School will be closed to all classes except Year 6.

Basingstoke and Deane

Oakley Church of England Junior School - 3SR and 4P will be open as usual (March 15)

Oakridge Junior School - Year 3 Class 1, Year 4 Class 4 & 5 and Year 6 Class 11 and 12 are closed due to strike action (March 15)

Hatch Warren Infant School – Full closure, open only for children of emergency and social care workers and children with EHCP.

The Clere School - ONLY be open for Year 11 students, Years 7 to 10 will be required to work from home. Work will be uploaded to Sharepoint.

Tadley Community Primary School – partial closure, parents have been informed via email

Cliddesden Primary School - Partial opening to designated groups only.

Southampton

Shirley Junior school – full closure (March 15/16)

Banister – Primary school – partial closure – refer to parentmail for more details (March 15/16)

Regents Park community college – Partial closure – closed to Years 7,8,9,10. Intervention sessions set up for Year 11 with all expected to attend English session between 9am-11am (March 15/16)

Bassett Green Primary school – school is open to all pupils expect Years 3 (Bats and Hedgehog class) and all Year 6 classes (March 15/16)

Tanners Brook Primary school - Year 2 and Year 3 closed. All other year groups open. (March 16)

Tanners Brook Primary school - Year 1 and Year 2 closed. All other year groups open (March 15)

Woodlands Community College - Partial closure but school will be open for Year 11, EHCP students and the children of critical workers (March 15/16)

St Marks CE Primary school - Year 3, Year 4, Year 5 and Year 7 will be closed to pupils on Thursday 16th March 2023. All other year groups will be open. (March 16)

St Marks CE Primary school - Year 3, Year 4, Year 5 will be closed to pupils on Wednesday 15th March 2023. All other year groups will be open. (March 15)

Weston secondary - closed to all students except those who have an Education Health Care Plan(EHCP) or who have a social worker and have pre-booked a place in school. Home learning for all students on Oak National Academy, can be accessed via the school's website. (March 15/16)

St George Catholic College - Saint George Catholic College is open as usual for students in Year 7, Year 8, Year 10, Year 11. Online learning will be provided for Students in Year 9 on MS Teams. (March 16)

St George Catholic College - Saint George Catholic College is open as usual for students in Year 7, Year 9, Year 10, Year 11. Online learning will be provided for Students in Year 8 on MS Teams. (March 15)

Ludlow Junior School – Partial closure, invited students only

Harefield Primary School - Year Groups OPEN as usual – YR, Y1, Y2, Y4 AND Y6. Should your child not attend school on this day they will be marked as an unauthorised absence in the register. Year Groups CLOSED – Y3 AND Y5 Pupils not in open Year Groups who should attend will receive a separate letter giving additional information for the day. (March 16)

Harefield Primary School - Year Groups OPEN as usual – Y2 AND Y6. Pupils not in Y2 or Y6 who should attend will receive a separate letter giving additional information for the day. All other pupils should access one or more units for English, Maths and Science online via the Oak Academy. (March 15)

Springwell School - Parents have been informed by letter and email if their child's class is closed. (March 15/16)

Bitterne CE Primary School - refer to the email sent out to all parents on 09/03/2023. (March 15/16)

Winchester and Eastleigh

The Hamble School - open for Year 7 and Year 11 + EHCP/ authorised Vulnerable students. Letters have been sent home to parents. Work for other year groups will be set on class charts. (March 15)

Netley Abbey Junior School - Information sent to parents for children wo are expected to attend. (March 15)

Hiltingbury Infant School - All classes will be closed on 15th March, with parents of vulnerable children contacted directly. (March 15)

Test Valley