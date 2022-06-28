After flying through a Level 3 Extended Diploma, Stephie Zulu has checked in with Virgin Atlantic straight after completing her travel and tourism course at City of Portsmouth College.

Stephie, who is due to start work on her first transatlantic flights by the end of July, moved back to the UK from Zambia with her mum Gill just before the start of lockdown.

The 18-year-old said: ‘I’ve always wanted to work in tourism, specifically the aviation industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ready for take-off, former City of Portsmouth College student Stephie Zulu.

‘The college course was amazing, I really enjoyed it.’

With her sights set on becoming an airline pilot, Stephie highly recommends the City of Portsmouth College course as a way of getting into travel and tourism.

She added: ‘Now the industry is booming again, they’re looking for loads of cabin crew.

‘It’s not all glamour, it’s a lot of hard work and it takes dedication and resilience but it’s very exciting and everyone is lovely so I would say ‘go for it’ to anyone interested.’

Gill said: ‘I’m very proud of Stephie's achievement as she’s overcome a lot of hurdles to get her dream job, including adapting to a new culture during Covid.