John earned an honorary doctorate in 2014 after graduating from the University of Portsmouth in the early 1980s.

He was knighted for his outstanding contributions to the resolution of major issues such as racial injustice, colonial legacies, diasporic identities, migration, and climate change.

Artist and filmmaker, John Akomfrah, has been chosen to represent the UK at the 2024 Venice Biennale Picture: British Council

‘I see this invitation as recognition of, and a platform for all those I have collaborated with over the decades, and who continue to make my work possible.

‘I’m grateful to be given a moment to explore the complex history and significance of this institution and the nation it represents, as well as its architectural home in Venice – with all the stories it has told and will continue to.'

The British Council is the organisation in charge of international cultural relations and educational opportunities in the United Kingdom, as well as the selection of the British Pavilion at the Biennale di Venezia.

University of Portsmouth graduate, artist and filmmaker John Akomfrah RA (centre) has been selected to represent the UK at the Venice Biennale in 2024. He is pictured with Scott McDonald, CEO, British Council (left) and Skinder Hundal, Global Director of Arts at the British Council and Commissioner of the British Pavilion Picture: British Council

Skinder said: The British Council is thrilled to announce that John Akomfrah has been commissioned to represent the UK at the Biennale Arte 2024.

‘With a career spanning four decades, the judges felt that Akomfrah had made a very significant contribution to the UK and international contemporary arts scene. John’s inspiring style and narrative has continuously evolved, revealing key ideas and questions about the world we inhabit.

‘The quality and contextual depth of his artistry never fails to inspire deep reflection and awe. For the British Council to have such a significant British-Ghanaian artist in Venice is an exhilarating moment.’

