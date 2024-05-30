Portsmouth High School Head Girl team raise £10k for Stop Domestic Abuse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth High School Sixth Form spearhead fundraising for domestic abuse charity.

Mrs Claire Lambon, CEO of the charity and an alumna of Portsmouth High School, received the cheque for £10,000.75 and said:

‘We were delighted to have been chosen as the Head Girl team’s charity and are amazed at the phenomenal amount the pupils have raised.

‘The Head Girl team have worked so hard to raise just over £10k and this is particularly poignant for me coming from a school that gave me so many opportunities. This huge amount to be given to Stop Domestic Abuse; a charity to help adults and children affected by domestic abuse seek opportunities for safety and security themselves, is wonderful.’

Head Girls present cheque to Claire Lambon, CEO, Stop Domestic Abuse

The Head Girl team spearheaded fundraising activities throughout the year to generate money and raise awareness of the charity.