Portsmouth High School raised more than £10,000 for The Sussex Snowdrop Trust
Portsmouth High School’s outgoing Head Girl team presented a cheque for £10,190.79 to The Sussex Snowdrop Trust. Outgoing head girl Phoebe Wilson, 18, said: ‘We were thrilled to have the opportunity to raise money for The Sussex Snowdrop Trust this year. As a sixth form, we thoroughly enjoyed preparing and putting on the events during Charity Week and throughout the rest of the year.
‘One highlight in particular was our extraordinary two-night fashion show, themed ‘Now That’s What I Call PHS’, which had a record-breaking turnout. The collaboration with the whole school, particularly sixth form, has been something I will never forget and knowing the money is going to such an amazing, local charity makes it even more special.’
The Sussex Snowdrop Trust is a unique charity providing ‘Nursing Care at Home’ for local children who have a life-threatening or terminal illness.
The majority of the amount of £10,000 was raised during Charity Week which takes place each November. The week includes quizzes, a fancy dress parade and the much anticipated two night fashion show. The theme was ‘Now That’s What I Call PHS’ and the pupils wrote their own choreography for the walks and dances, hosted the event and encouraged donations to The Sussex Snowdrop Trust.
Charity Week at Portsmouth High School has been running for over 25 years and is always organised entirely by the Sixth Form. Led by the Head Girl Team, the pupils use business acumen and entrepreneurial skills to negotiate with local shops and liaise with local businesses to put on the show.
Chairwoman and co-founder of the charity Diana Levantine added: ‘This amount of money will ensure that the care we provide is able to continue and contributes considerably to the cost of the care at home teams which includes vital nursing care.’
Head of Sixth Form, Katie Wood, said: 'Our Head Girl Team's fundraising efforts have been phenomenal this year. They have raised a staggering amount for this important charity, and we are extremely proud of their energy and enthusiasm and the means by which they have engaged the whole school community in their mission.'