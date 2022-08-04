Portsmouth MP backs scheme helping struggling parents to find costly school uniforms

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP, has lavished praise for the work of HIVE Portsmouth’s ShareStore.

The scheme – based at the city’s Central Library in Guildhall Square, offers school uniforms, which have been donated, to parents.

As the cost of living has seen the costs of school uniforms soar, making it financially worrying for parents that have to kit their children out for September.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan visiting ShareStore this week

Following a visit to the store, Mr Morgan, said: ‘Getting pupils the uniform they need for school is always a worrying financial pressure for many families in Portsmouth, but the cost of living crisis is pushing the cost far above what many can afford.’

The school uniform hub has been stocked with donations from local businesses and organisations, with volunteers putting collections together.

As part of the ongoing battle to make uniforms more affordable, Mr Morgan is hosting a ‘school call’ for parents online on August 30.

The call will include expert advice from teachers, HIVE Portsmouth, The Parenting Network and Child Poverty Action Group.

The call is hoped to help parents like Christopher, who’s daughter has recently moved school and the bill for her uniform is set to be over £150.

Christopher said: ‘Like any parent, I’m doing my best to make sure my kids have got the kit they need but the cost of living crisis means it’s getting harder and harder.’