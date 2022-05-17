Stephen Morgan MP for Portsmouth South.

MP Stephen Morgan accused ministers of prioritising areas that suit them politically, rather than those which urgently need support.

The north of the city – which is represented by a Conservative Party minister, received £20 million for several projects – but proposals for the south of the city have missed out on needed funding, according to the MP.

According to the latest official figures, Portsmouth has lost at least 2,000 retail sector related jobs, sitting below the regional and national levels, as it was seven years ago back in 2015.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Morgan said funding was still needed for a regeneration of the city centre, the rejuvenation of Portsmouth Harbour’s transport hub to improve access to the Historic Dockyard and Gunwharf Quay, and improving pedestrian access between Fratton station and the football stadium.

The Labour politician said: ‘As energy bills rise by record amounts for families across Portsmouth, it is shameful that Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak still refuse to back a windfall tax that could help tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

‘Labour will give MPs another chance to support our one-off windfall tax on oil and gas producer profits to bring down bills.