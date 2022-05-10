In ‘Bother at Willow Hall’, a wild and uncontrollable pupil, Clementine Widdecombe, is set on destroying Willow Hall’s impeccable reputation - but can it be saved by Maisie’s newly formed espionage organisation M13?

Pupils at Portsmouth High Prep School have been hard at work memorising lyrics and lines while becoming familiar with how to move around the stage and handle the props.

Director David Barrett, who wrote both the play and the lyrics, said: ‘The girls have coped extremely well, showing independence, teamwork and creativity in their performances, as well as being confident and self-assured.

The cast of Bother at Willow Hall.

‘The production flowed seamlessly thanks to the expert stage crew changing the sets so efficiently.’

Head Girl Evie said: ‘We spent almost four months rehearsing to ensure the play was performed to an excellent standard.

‘Everyone was so excited to perform the show and put a huge amount of effort into rehearsals.’

Headmaster Paul Marshallsay added: ‘There was a great sense of professionalism in the build-up to the play.

‘The language of instruction during rehearsals could easily be heard on stages around the country by companies putting on high budget productions.

‘The Year 6 production shows all the very best about the prep school.

‘We pull together as a family and support each other so that there is a valuable experience for everyone.