Portsmouth pupils proudly display photography exhibition of animals and the natural world at Portsmouth Central Library
CREATIVE images of animals and nature captured on camera by passionate city pupils are on proud display for the public.
A photography exhibition put together by The Harbour School is available to view at Portsmouth Central Library, featuring stunning images of nature and a variety of amazing animals.
The pictures capture wild animals in close-up detail including deer, wolves, cheetahs and more, celebrating the beauty of the natural world.
Jack Shields, 14, has a variety of his images on display at the exhibition, including some striking images of deer and a wolf.
Jack said: ‘Going to Richmond Park for the deer rutting was my favorite location for a photography shoot. It has inspired me to apply to Sparsholt College to study game keeping.’
The Harbour School, in Tipner Lane, is a maintained special school and alternative provision.
It provides education for Portsmouth pupils who are unable to attend mainstream school for either social, emotional and mental health needs or medical reasons.
Pupils have been learning the creative and technical aspects of photography, but also identifying and observing animal behaviour and learning about our responsibilities towards a sustainable environment.
Art teacher Clif White said: ‘My personal ethos is to get pupils out into the natural environment as often as possible.
‘Being in, and a part of the environment and nature helps us and the young people to appreciate the relationships between man and nature and realise our responsibilities towards a sustainable environment whilst being in harmony with it.
‘The biggest impact on the pupils is their curiosity and amazement of animal behaviour.’
Experiencing the environment has been an important part of the curriculum at The Harbour School, and it aims to provide pupils with the opportunities to visit sites of historical and cultural heritage.
Ashling McNamara, culture capital curriculum lead at The Harbour School, said: ‘Inspiring the next generation to understand conservation and welfare of animals and their habitats is essential.
‘It is wonderful to see our young people so passionate and informed lovers of our natural environment.’
The exhibition will run until July 15 at Portsmouth Central Library in Guildhall Walk.