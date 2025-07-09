Portsmouth ranked Top 10 for learning resources among English universities

National Student Survey (NSS) results also place the University 2nd for student voice and learning resources in the South East

The University of Portsmouth has been ranked 9th in England for learning resources according to the annual National Student Survey (NSS) published today (9 July).

Based on the feedback of this year’s final year full-time undergraduates, the results published by the Office for Students (OfS) revealed that among mainstream English universities it is ranked:

9th for learning resources

24th for promoting mental health support

25th for academic support

Students celebrating their graduation outside the Portsmouth Guildhall.

Also, in the South East Portsmouth is ranked 2nd in student voice and learning resources, which reflects the University’s investment in its students.

The NSS results build upon the University’s excellence over recent years in providing the best for students. This includes:

Gold rating in the national Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF).

Top 3 modern UK university for research power reflecting that Portsmouth students are taught by expert lecturers and groundbreaking researchers.

£5.8 million in OfS funding to transform the Faculty of Technology facilities including new laboratories, simulated learning environments, a satellite room for space applications and advanced renewable energy equipment to prepare the next generation of engineers and technicians.

£5.6 million upgrade for the University’s Dental Academy which features modern ‘phantom head’ units, new digital dentistry equipment and dental training simulators.

The University’s new medical degree, in partnership with King’s College London as a branch campus for medical students to train locally, with the aim to eventually open its own medical school.

Professor Graham Galbraith CBE, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Portsmouth, said: “I am very pleased to see that our students rate us so highly compared to other universities across the country. We take student feedback very seriously as it helps us further enhance our courses, shape investment into our facilities and improve the wider student experience.

“The NSS also provides valuable information for prospective students to help them make the right decisions about where and what to study as they take their first steps into higher education.

“Today’s rankings and other recent performances reflect our fundamental mission to provide the very best for our students. They also demonstrate our continued progress towards our long-term ambition to be a top-25 UK University by 2035, internationally recognised for excellence through our connection with our students, communities and society.”

Blessing Okafor, Education Officer at the University of Portsmouth Students’ Union (UPSU), added: “It’s really encouraging to see that so many students feel heard when it comes to our academic experience. It’s great to know that the work UPSU are doing - whether that’s course reps, campaigns, or working behind the scenes - is making a real difference. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved so far, and I’m excited about what we can keep building together.”

For students still considering their university options, the University of Portsmouth has a number of excellent courses on offer through Clearing and Adjustment. Call the Clearing Hotline on 023 9284 8090 to speak to an advisor or visit www.port.ac.uk/clearing