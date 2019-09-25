Portsmouth school's playground transformed into underwater fantasy world

A SCHOOL has seen its playground transformed into an underwater fantasy world.

Local muralist, Mark Lewis, was asked by the Parents and Teachers Association at Westover Primary School to help improve the children’s learning environment.

Mark said: ‘The playground didn’t have any pictures – it was very grey and dull and the PTA wanted to brighten it up. There was a spare wall and one of the parents said they would like to get the person who painted the strand mural.’

Mark who created the famous Southsea design 22 years ago agreed to paint the new mural for half the price he would normally charge.

‘With the impact of austerity I know budgets are tight in schools and so I wanted to do it for a price they could afford. I much prefer these community projects to commercial contracts. It’s just something that is really nice to do.’

The mural has been designed with an ocean theme with each of the sea creatures representing the names of the different classes at the school.

Mark added: ‘It took four days to complete and the children would often come and watch and ask questions about the mural as it took shape.’

Mark hopes the colourful design will act as an inspiration for the children. ‘I always say if you see grey then you think grey,’ he said.