Students who fail their maths and English GCSEs could be blocked from taking out student loans under new government plans which aim to tighten controls on further education.

The measures, which are due to be published this week, could see a minimum entry requirement put in place for those who are applying to university.

The plans are being considered to prevent students from being 'pushed into higher education before they are ready’ according to the Department for Education (DfE).

The department also added that the plan would help to ensure that 'poor-quality, low-cost courses aren't incentivised to grow uncontrollably".

According to a DfE spokesperson, the measures will include a suggestion that pupils who do not receive 2 Es at A Level or equivalent, or at least a Grade 4 pass in GCSE English and maths will be blocked from getting a student loan.

Currently, around a third of pupils fail to get a Grade 4, which is the equivalent of a C or pass under the previous grading system, in English and Maths.

A lack of student loan would mean that many pupils will be unable to pursue higher education due to the cost.

The announcement comes as the number of school-leavers choosing to go to university continues to rise, according to new figures.

Data from Ucas university admissions service shows 320,000 sixth-form students have applied for university places so far in comparison to 306,000 students in 2021.

The number of poorer pupils who are pursuing higher education has also seen a rise, with 28% of 18-year-olds from disadvantaged areas applying to university for the upcoming academic year.

Although university applications are increasing, the DfE said ‘not all students receive the same high-quality teaching and many students will face hefty debts for courses with poor job prospects’.

The DfE spokesperson added: 'Our universities are a great British success story.

‘They are powerhouses of innovation and are playing a key part in revolutionising the skills system, helping making lifelong learning possible with more flexibility and technical training.

‘But we need to ensure that we are creating opportunities that will not only open doors but will develop the talent our country needs to prosper now and in the future.

‘Higher education is an investment and we need to ensure that graduates are being rewarded for the money, time, and effort they put into their studies with an educational experience and jobs that match their skills and help contribute to the economy.’

