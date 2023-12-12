Portsmouth university defends cutting striking staff wages in full after marking boycott to protect students
Members of the University and College Union (UCU) at the institution went on strike over the summer and autumn in a bitter row over pay and conditions – with many declining to complete student assessments during the period of industrial action. The union said some staff had their wages cut in full due to a breach of contract, while others faced deductions of nearly £10,000.
Jo Grady, UCU general secretary, said the actions by the University of Portsmouth were “cruel” and “disproportionate”, but the institution defended its position and said they had an obligation to take action in the interest of students. A spokesman said: “A marking boycott directly affects students’ ability to graduate or progress in their studies and can affect their future prospects. If we had not taken the action we did, it would have represented a disregard for our students and our obligations to them. The swift action that was taken minimised the impact on our students.
"All staff were advised that participating in the marking and assessment boycott would represent a partial performance of their duties. As part of this communication, they were notified in advance of the decision to withhold pay. A small number of staff chose to participate in this industrial action and as a result, had their pay legally withheld for breaching their contract until they resumed normal working.”
No mandate has been given for fresh industrial action by university action. The University and College Union (UCU) said more than two in three (68%) of its members at 140 universities in England, Wales and Scotland who voted, backed more strikes, but only 43 per cent of people voted in the ballot as a whole – below the legal threshold of 50 per cent.
The University of Portsmouth spokesman said the cut in wages had to be made despite the cost of living crisis. He added: “The University respects its employees’ right to take industrial action and recognises the financial pressures being faced with the rising cost of living. However, partial performance of a contract of employment is a breach of contract. This was not a decision that was taken lightly, rather a recognition that targeting students through such a boycott is not fair from a student, and hence university, perspective.
"The decision to deduct 100 per cent of pay aligned with many institutions in the sector. Where pay was deducted from staff, it was reallocated to the student hardship funds. We have also adopted longer repayment methods to support staff. We are doing as much as we can to reward and protect colleagues while recognising the ongoing challenges faced by everyone, not only in our University and the HE sector, but across the broader economy.
"Colleagues at the University received a two-phase uplift.” The spokesman said phase one was a pay increase of £1,000 or 2 per cent – whichever was higher – and was handed to employees from February 1, 2023. He added that the second phase, which was applied from August 1 of this year, brought a total pay rise of between 8 per cent for employees on lower grades, and 5 per cent for higher grades.