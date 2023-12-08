Schools in Hampshire: Trosnant Infant School in Havant has received a good Ofsted report
Trosnant Infant School, located in Stockheath Lane, Havant, has received a good Ofsted rating in its most recent inspection which took place on October 31 and November 1, 2023.
The inspection outlined that learning is built off of strong foundations which start from reception and the staff have high expectations of their pupils.
The report said: “The school has identified a clear set of steps to support children to move from practical early mathematics to more complicated number work. Staff provide effective help through carefully chosen activities to promote communication and language development. From the start of Reception, staff accurately identify the needs of children.
"Pupils develop a strong love of reading, and this is enhanced by the school’s determined focus to help pupils to learn to read. Pupils benefit from reading a broad range of books from various faiths, cultures and languages, and about different relationships and family structures.”
The inspection also found that governors challenge the school effectively to ensure that it continues to improve and staff appreciate how leaders manage their workloads.
The report added: “The school has developed a coherent curriculum that develops pupils’ character and sense of self. From the start of Reception, all pupils are guided through a well-considered curriculum which broadens their horizons beyond the local community.
"Pupils read books that match the sounds they have learned. Struggling readers are supported effectively to keep up.”
Ian Waine, executive headteacher, said: “We are really pleased that Ofsted has recognised the high quality and inclusive education, along with excellent wider support, that our fantastic staff work so hard to provide, for all our children at Trosnant.
!Alongside our recent Junior School report, this report reflects our collective determination to meet our federations aim that ‘Everyone Will Achieve Their Best’. It shows that the Trosnant Federation gives local children a brilliant start in life.”