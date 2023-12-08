Union bemoans "cruel" cuts to Portsmouth university staff wages with pay slashed amid marking boycott strikes
Members of the University and College Union (UCU) at the University of Portsmouth went on strike during the summer and autumn amid an ongoing row over pay and conditions. Staff joined in a marking and assessment boycott which rocked students assessments throughout that period.
The UCU said members withdrew their labour equivalent to less than 10 per cent of their annual workload, but some staff have been his with “disproportionate” reductions in their wages. Union leaders claim some staff lost 72 days worth of pay, with some members having close to £10,000 slashed from their paycheque. The union added that some staff have received no wages at all as a result of the industrial action.
Jo Grady, UCU general secretary, said, "It is disappointing and unnecessary for University of Portsmouth to have taken this approach. The deductions that they have made are punitive, disproportionate and cruel. UCU will continue to press the employer to do what is right and return pay that was taken from staff." The UCU said the University of Portsmouth does not accept partial performance and wiped out 100 per cent of staff wages as a result.
Members continued to teach students, undertake administration, and carried on with research without financial compensation. The UCU added: “Incredibly, the university says it regards this work as being undertaken on ‘voluntary’ terms when staff also participated in a boycott of marking and assessment.
The marking boycott was upheld across the UK, with major delays to students’ waiting for their grades and graduation ceremonies. UCU members will not strike in the new year as the latest vote failed to meet the legal threshold. The organisation said 68 per cent of its members at 140 universities who voted called for more strikes, but only 43 per cent in total voted in the ballot – which is below the legal limit of 50 per cent.
A GoFundMe page has been made to help university staff offset the deductions. The University of Portsmouth have been approached for comment.