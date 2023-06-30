This week, the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings was released, ranking the University of Portsmouth as 50th of all UK universities in the rankings and at 502 in the world, rising more than 200 places from a position of 701-750 last year.

The QS World University Ranking, produced by global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds, relies heavily on reputation surveys conducted with academics and employers, plus research metrics including citations.

University of Portsmouth Spinnaker Building in Cambridge Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (050623-4747)

Professor Graham Galbraith, vice-chancellor of the University of Portsmouth, said: ‘Our excellent performance in this internationally recognised and important league table demonstrates our continued progress towards our long-term ambition to be the top modern UK university and in the top 100 young universities in the world by the end of the decade.’

The top four ranked universities in the world this year are Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), University of Cambridge, University of Oxford and Harvard University.

Earlier this year, the University of Portsmouth officially opened the new Ravelin Sports Centre in Cambridge Road. There is a 175 station gym, a ski simulator which cost over £100,000, a climbing wall, a boulder area, a swimming pool, squash courts, a sports hall and a number of studios for exercise classes.