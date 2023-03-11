News you can trust since 1877
University of Portsmouth's Ravelin Sports Centre officially opened by Paralympian Lauren Steadman MBE

Paralympic legend, Lauren Steadman MBE, has officially opened the University of Portsmouth’s Ravelin Sports Centre.

By Sophie Lewis
25 minutes ago
Updated 11th Mar 2023, 12:34pm

The centre, which is based on Cambridge Road, opened its doors for the first time yesterday with Lauren Steadman, who is a University of Portsmouth alumni, cutting the ribbon to mark the occasion.

Ravelin Sports Centre is a multi-million pound building, which received a BREEM award for the sustainable design and has a number of high-tech facilities for everyone to enjoy.

There is a 175 station gym, a ski simulator which cost over £100,000, a climbing wall, a boulder area, a swimming pool, squash courts, a sports hall and a number of studios for exercise classes.

Paul Tilley, director of sport and recreation at the university, said: ‘This is a truly exceptional sports centre with first-class, high-quality facilities, designed and constructed to the highest specifications of sustainability. It’s tremendously exciting that our students, staff and community can enjoy one of the best sports facilities in the UK.’

SEE ALSO: Revealed: The University of Portsmouth's Ravelin Sports Centre will be open to the public next month

The design also involved improvements to Ravelin Park, including an entrance plaza between the sports building and the University Library, new pedestrian routes, a wildflower meadow, an urban orchard and additional trees in the park.

The centre was opened up to pre-existing members, staff and students of the university last year and they have been able to enjoy the facilities for the last few months and now everyone is able to join up.

The cost of the membership depends on whether you are a student, staff, an associate or a member of the public. Student memberships will cost £22.50 per month for the ultimate membership and the other two types of student memberships have currently sold out.

Take a look at what is on offer at the centre.

Lauren Steadman MBE officially opened Ravelin Sports Centre in Portsmouth on Friday, March 10.

Photo: Sarah Standing

From left is Paul Tilley, head of sport and recreation at the University of Portsmouth. Lauren Steadman MBE, Vice-chancellor Graham Galbraith of the University of Portsmouth.

Photo: Sarah Standing

Ravelin Centre, Museum Road, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 250223-16)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Ravelin Sports Centre in Cambridge Road, Portsmouth, officially opens today. Picture: Sarah Standing (010922-2465)

Photo: Sarah Standing

