University of Portsmouth's Ravelin Sports Centre officially opened by Paralympian Lauren Steadman MBE
Paralympic legend, Lauren Steadman MBE, has officially opened the University of Portsmouth’s Ravelin Sports Centre.
The centre, which is based on Cambridge Road, opened its doors for the first time yesterday with Lauren Steadman, who is a University of Portsmouth alumni, cutting the ribbon to mark the occasion.
Ravelin Sports Centre is a multi-million pound building, which received a BREEM award for the sustainable design and has a number of high-tech facilities for everyone to enjoy.
There is a 175 station gym, a ski simulator which cost over £100,000, a climbing wall, a boulder area, a swimming pool, squash courts, a sports hall and a number of studios for exercise classes.
Paul Tilley, director of sport and recreation at the university, said: ‘This is a truly exceptional sports centre with first-class, high-quality facilities, designed and constructed to the highest specifications of sustainability. It’s tremendously exciting that our students, staff and community can enjoy one of the best sports facilities in the UK.’
The design also involved improvements to Ravelin Park, including an entrance plaza between the sports building and the University Library, new pedestrian routes, a wildflower meadow, an urban orchard and additional trees in the park.
The centre was opened up to pre-existing members, staff and students of the university last year and they have been able to enjoy the facilities for the last few months and now everyone is able to join up.
The cost of the membership depends on whether you are a student, staff, an associate or a member of the public. Student memberships will cost £22.50 per month for the ultimate membership and the other two types of student memberships have currently sold out.
