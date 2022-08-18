Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Morgan, Labour MP for Portsmouth South, also blasted a ‘failed’ government catch-up plan, saying that the ‘Tories are too distracted warring amongst themselves’ to support students.

As results were collected, the MP spoke to pupils, parents, and staff at the city college to learn more about the challenges they have faced over the last two years and what more can be done to improve education in Portsmouth.

Stephen Morgan MP. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 050522-25)

Mr Morgan said: ‘It’s been great to congratulate Portsmouth students receiving results today, who have come through unprecedented disruption, worked hard and should rightly be proud of their results, especially in my former college.

‘I know our city will be proud of the many achievements announced today.

‘Young people have done this in spite of a government that failed them at every turn. ‘Ministers have failed to learn the lessons of last year and get a proper recovery plan in place to level the playing field for all.’

Research from the educational charity Sutton Trust has shown fewer than one in five 16- to 19-year-olds have taken part in ‘catch-up’ tutoring designed to support students who have faced disruption to their learning during the pandemic.

Mr Morgan added: ‘The promised tutoring revolution has reached fewer than one in five of these students as the Conservatives risk opening the door to unequal results yet again.

‘Yet the Tories are too distracted warring amongst themselves, ignoring Labour’s calls for a ‘next step guarantee’ and for Ministers to work with colleges, universities and employers to secure Portsmouth’s students' next steps after the chaos of the last two years.’

In the lead up to results day, tens of thousands of A-level pupils were also feared to miss out on their first-choice university after analysis reported in The Guardian found a sharp fall in top grades compared with last year.