Excited children from Penbridge Infant School’s nursery, reception and young people from the school’s inclusion unit, The Rainbow Centre, greeted special guests the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Councillor Hugh Mason, the Lady Mayoress Marie Costa, and city councillor Suzy Horton as they arrived to cut the ribbon to officially open the outdoor play space.

Anna Webb, executive head at the school in Lincoln Road, Fratton, said the opening of the new play area is thanks to many hours of hard work and planning.

She said: ‘We have had a desire to positively transform this playground for some time now and the day has finally arrived. It has been lovely to welcome our special guests to come and officially open the playground.

Councillor Suzy Horton with children enjoying their new outdoor play spaces at Penbridge Infant School. Picture by Samuel Poole

‘What I love to see the most is the excitement on the children’s faces when they can see the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress are important people coming to enjoy that moment of cutting the ribbon with them.’

The school ripped out its tired climbing and play area towards the end of last year and replaced it with a vibrant and inspiring play and learning space.

The £90,000 investment has secured a fantastic outdoor environment that will support pupils by promoting their physical health, enhancing their motor skills, developing their learning and teamwork abilities as well as enhancing their wellbeing.

Cheers all round for everyone at Penbridge Infant School as it opens its new playground. Picture by Samuel Poole

Head of school Caroline Morris said the outdoor area will make all the difference to every child who attends the school.

She said: ‘I’m so proud to see the whole school community enjoying this area. Some of our children don’t have outdoor spaces to explore at home, so this will make a significant difference to the adventure they will experience every day at Penbridge.’

Councillor Suzy Horton, the city council’s cabinet member for children, families, and education, explored the new playground by engaging with some children at the launch event.