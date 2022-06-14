The Complete University Guide published its league tables for 2023, which rank the best universities in the country both overall and in 74 subject areas.

Portsmouth university has leapt up to number 69 on the list of 130 UK universities, with an overall score of 57 per cent.

The city university also scored 76 per cent in student satisfaction, as well as 75 per cent in research quality.

UoP University of Portsmouth exterior and interior gv

Every year the Complete University Guide releases UK university and subject league tables to support prospective students in making informed decisions about their future.

The Guide is an autonomous division of IDP Education.

Simon Emmett, chief executive officer of IDP Connect, said: ‘With more prospective students actively researching their options each year, the 2023 Complete University Guide league tables will serve as an important guide.

‘We believe these rankings help them to make the right decisions as they consider their next steps into higher education.

‘The independence of the Complete University Guide remains a critical part of our organisation. The tables’ independence from our other operations ensures that students, parents, and advisors can trust the results and make informed choices based on them.’

The University of Oxford was crowned the Complete University Guide best university for 2023.