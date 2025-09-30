Teachers are bursting with pride at a primary school after receiving a glowing Ofsted report which has described relationships between staff and pupils as ‘positive, caring and warm’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St George’s Beneficial Church of England Primary School, in Hanover Street, is ‘delighted’ with the positive outcome of its most recent Ofsted report following a two day inspection on July 8 and 9 of this year.

St Georges Beneficial C of E Primary School in Hanover Street, Portsea, is celebrating its recent Ofsted report. Pictured is: (left) Natalie Truss, SENCO, (second left) Linsay Smith, assistant headteacher, (second right) Izzy Lewis, headteacher and (right) Natasha Griggs, deputy headteacher, with some of the children. Picture: Sarah Standing (290925-5338) | Sarah Standing

The inspection found the school is working at a good level across the board with staff showing ‘great determination to make sure that the curriculum matches the demands of the national curriculum, meets the needs of pupils and allows pupils to succeed.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “The school is quick to identify any additional needs that pupils may have. Pupils who speak English as an additional language receive expert teaching to quickly get to grips with the English language.

“Pupils with the most complex special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) spend mornings learning English and mathematics in the Reef. The calm environment in this class is well suited to meet their needs. Work is carefully adapted so that pupils’ learning deepens.”

Reading, writing and maths are prioritised with staff regularly checking for gaps in knowledge and offering support when students need additional help. Teaching of these topics is ‘accurate and consistent’ to ensure children develop a key understanding of numbers and words, paving the way for the rest of their education.

Izzy Lewis, headteacher at St George’s Beneficial C of E Primary School, said: “We are delighted, we were really excited to welcome the inspectors into our school. We’ve been doing a tremendous amount of work to really develop the options, the provisions here at St George’s and we were delighted with all the things they noted about the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Georges Beneficial C of E Primary School in Hanover Street, Portsea, is celebrating its recent Ofsted report. Pictured is: (l-r) Ralphie Davenport (10), Shakira Kalam (8), Aka Azikiwe (8) and Poppy-Jo Peacock (6). Picture: Sarah Standing (290925-5352) | Sarah Standing

“The school is incredible. It’s full of children that really really want to learn and it’s full of teachers that bring out the best of the teacher. Having Ofsted describe some of our teaching as expert and our curriculum is well designed, well led, well taught and well learned is just amazing.”

Safeguarding measures are effective and staff have said they feel ‘very well supported by leaders.’