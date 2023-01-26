At a Hampshire primary school, a letter has been sent out to parents after children were caught selling Prime to each other.

The energy drinks, created by popular YouTube creators KSI and Logan Paul, have become wildly popular – with shops such as Asda selling out as soon as the bottles hit the shelves, and other retailers selling the drinks for extortionate markups. Aldi stores recently sold the drinks on a one-off deal, with customers emptying the shelves within 20 minutes.

Now, opportunistic primary school pupils have been trying to sell the drinks to their peers at a south Hampshire primary school. A letter has been sent out from the school to parents, reminding them that the drinks are not permitted on school grounds.

The letter said: ‘In recent weeks, two children have brought in a bottle of Prime to drink, and we have had two incidents of children selling it to each other. We understand the drink has been promoted online by well-known personalities however, according to the company's website, Prime Energy contains 200mg of caffeine per 12 ounces.

‘Prime is not recommended for children under the age of 18, women who are pregnant or nursing, or individuals who are sensitive to caffeine.