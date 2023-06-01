The infant school, in Oldbury Way, had an Ofsted inspection in 2009 under the previous framework and was rated ‘outstanding’, a level which is has retained following a check in March.

The report, published on May 17, said that the school is ‘exceptional’ and the ‘behaviour is exemplary across the school’ with pupils showing ‘high levels of engagement, sharing resources and learning together in harmony.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report outlined that the pupils celebrate diversity and that the current programme ensures that no student is isolated and bullying in the school is taken very seriously.

Ranvilles Infant School, Fareham, received an Ofsted rating of Outstanding and the report was published on May 17, 2023.

A large number of family members are in the armed forces and the school celebrates this by hosting red, white and blue days, as well as ‘forces family’ days where everyone can come together.

The report said: ‘Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) enjoy the full ambition of the school’s curriculum and achieve well. Leaders expertly identify additional needs with skilful assessments. Support is well planned and staff are trained to deliver it effectively. Pupils with worries, such as anxiety, receive bespoke ‘emotional literacy’ support.

SEE ALSO: Here are 23 schools that have had Ofsted ratings published this year

‘Governors and leaders share high aspirations for all in this incredibly nurturing school. Identifying limitless potential in every pupil, they offer a warm welcome to everyone who joins throughout the year.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reading is a high priority within the school’s curriculum and staff are extensively trained in phonics to ensure that the pupils receive the best start to their education and teachers offer one-to-one reading sessions with children that need additional help.

When a school receives an outstanding rating, which is the highest rating awarded, Ofsted does not have to do a check annually and in some cases the setting can go up to ten years without a fresh inspection unless there is cause for concern.

The report also said: ‘Teachers sensitively plan curriculum activities to help pupils understand different family backgrounds.